Wednesday, March 31, 2021



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Comcast have increased +4.9% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Cable Television industry’s gain of +1.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that Comcast is benefiting from solid high-speed Internet customer wins. Its strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price plays a pivotal role in providing connectivity and improving customer experience. Moreover, coronavirus-led increased media consumption, and work-from-home and online-learning waves bode well for Comcast’s Internet business.



Its streaming service Peacock has gained significant tract within a short span of time and is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. However, Comcast persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet is a concern.



Netflix shares have underperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past year (+41.0% vs. +72.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that Netflix’s leveraged balance sheet and higher streaming obligation is a concern. Still, Netflix is dominating the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content. Higher number of originals are expected to aid user-base growth in 2021 despite rising competition from Apple TV+, Amazon prime video, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, Discovery+ and TikTok.



User-friendly features like Downloads For You and more efficient Parental Controls are key positives. The launch of low-priced mobile plans is also expected to expand Netflix’s subscriber base in Asia Pacific.



PepsiCo shares have underperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry in the past three months (-3.9% vs. -1.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that shares of PepsiCo lagged the industry in the past three months on a soft margins trend due to incremental pandemic-related costs. However, the company’s top and bottom-line did surpass estimates for the eighth straight quarter in the fourth quarter, and improved year over year.



Despite the pandemic related challenges, the robust fourth quarter results were driven by resilience and strength in the global snacks and foods business, along with accelerated growth in the beverage category. The snacks/food business benefited from increased at-home consumption trends. The company also gained from its strong portfolio of brands, a responsive supply chain and flexible go-to-market systems, which helped maintain continued supplies.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include General Electric Company (GE), Dow Inc. (DOW) and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA).



Sheraz Mian



Director of Research



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.




