Top Analyst Reports for Disney, Texas Instruments & Cigna

Thursday, April 15, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Walt Disney Company ( DIS ), Texas Instruments ( TXN ), and Cigna ( CI ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Disney shares have been standout performers lately (up +84.8% over the past year) on the back of growing popularity of Disney+, the company's streaming business that has quickly established itself as worthy rival to Netflix owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheap bundle offering.

Nevertheless, disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak are expected to hurt the top line in the near term. Cruise line business remains closed and its re-opened resorts are operating at a lower capacity, thereby negatively impacting top-line. Disney estimates that the coronavirus pandemic has hurt segmental operating income by $2.6 billion in first-quarter 2021.

Texas Instruments shares have gained +25.5% over the last six months against the Zacks General Semiconductor industry’s gain of +16.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been benefiting from growth in the personal electronics market owing to the coronavirus-led work-from-home trend.

Further, a rebound in the automotive market remains major positive. Additionally, solid momentum across Analog segment owing to robust signal chain and power product lines, is contributing well to the top line.

Notably, solid investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds. Also, continuous returns to shareholders are likely to help the stock in gaining investors optimism further.

Shares of Cigna have gained +15.4% in the past three months against the Zacks Multi-Line Insurance industry’s gain of +10.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s acquisition of Express Scripts bodes well for the long haul.

It divested its Group Life and Disability insurance business, which is likely to reduce its debt level and streamline operations. Cigna’s expanding international business provides diversification.

A strong capital position coupled with coupled with solid cash generation abilities leads to higher investment in business. However, higher leverage is a cause of concern for the company. Furthermore, rising operating expenses might dent the company’s margins.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Enbridge ( ENB ), American Electric Power Company ( AEP ) and TELUS ( TU ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research