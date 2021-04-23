IBM Quick Quote IBM MDT Quick Quote MDT SYK Quick Quote SYK EOG Quick Quote EOG NFLX Quick Quote NFLX SYY Quick Quote SYY

Thursday, April 22, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NFLX ( NFLX ), Medtronic ( MDT ), and Stryker ( SYK ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Netflix have underperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry in the last one-year period (+18.3% vs. +51.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that weak content slate and delayed production due to the coronavirus led disruptions is expected to hurt Netflix’s prospects in the second quarter of 2021.

Also, rising competition from Apple, Amazon, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock and TikTok is a major headwind. However, Netflix’s leveraged balance sheet and higher streaming obligation is also a concern.

Nevertheless, Netflix is dominating the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content.

Medtronic’s shares have gained +16.9% over the last six months against the Zacks Medical Products industry’s gain of +11.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that all major business groups within the company have been contributing to consistent revenue growth at CER, which highlights sustainability across different groups and regions.

While Medtronic’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings were ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues came in line with the same. Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal as well as Specialty Therapies, Neuromodulation and Diabetes Group registered year-over-year growth on an organic basis.

However, performance of the rest of the business segments deteriorated. The company’s performance was primarily impacted by deferred procedures due to the pandemic during December and January. Additionally, escalating costs and expenses put pressure on its margins.

Shares of Stryker have gained +10.5% in the past three months against the Zacks Medical Products industry’s gain of +4.8%. The Zacks analyst, however, believes that pricing pressure continues to plague Stryker. Stiff competition in the MedTech space also remains a woe.

Meanwhile, the company’s commitment to continued advancement of its new product pipelines is a major positive. Additionally, the management believes that Stryker will capitalize on the broader resumption of deferrable surgeries.

Stryker exited fourth-quarter 2020 on a mixed note. However, the company witnessed strong performances across different segments. Growth in international sales is another positive. Further, expansion in operating margin in the reported quarter buoys optimism.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include IBM ( IBM ), Sysco ( SYY ) and EOG Resources ( EOG ).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor