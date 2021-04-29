PWR Quick Quote PWR MO Quick Quote MO NVDA Quick Quote NVDA MRNA Quick Quote MRNA PSX Quick Quote PSX BKNG Quick Quote BKNG

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA ( NVDA ), Booking Holdings ( BKNG ), and Altria Group ( MO ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of NVIDIA have outperformed the Zacks General Semiconductor in the last one-year period (+105.1% vs. +46.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave.

It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business.

Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues.

Booking Holdings’ shares have gained +28% over the last three months against the Zacks Internet Commerce industry’s loss of -12.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that Booking Holdings is benefiting from improving bookings. The re-opening of the economy is contributing well to the company's bookings.

Additionally, its expanding payment platform is acting as a tailwind. The company remains optimistic about its highly variable cost structure and strong liquidity position, which are expected to help it in navigating through the current crisis scenario.

Further, growing alternative accommodation business and strengthening flight capabilities are other positives. However, disruptions in the travel industry caused by coronavirus remain major headwinds. Furthermore, continued sluggishness in the company's agency business remains an overhang.

Shares of Altria have gained +28.3% in the past six months against the Zacks Tobacco industry’s gain of +27.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is gaining from its pricing strategy, which boosted revenues and adjusted operating companies income (OCI) in the fourth-quarter 2020.

Altria continues to see strength in the oral tobacco products unit, which is poised to gain from expansions in IQOS and on! However, earnings remained soft in the quarter as margins were offset by high corporate as well as financing costs.

This apart, the company’s wine business is likely to remain under pressure amid the pandemic. Management said that it expects 2021 cigarette industry volumes to be impacted by factors like adult smokers, unemployment rates and stay-at-home trends.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Moderna ( MRNA ), Quanta Services ( PWR ) and Phillips 66 ( PSX ).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor