Top Stock Reports for Mastercard, Home Depot & Walt Disney

Thursday, May 13, 2021



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Mastercard Inc. (MA), The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), and The Walt Disney Co. (DIS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Mastercard have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry in the last one-year period (+28.6% vs. +16.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s several acquisitions helped it expand its addressable markets, drive new revenue streams and strengthen core product solutions.

Further, it is gaining from solid demand for digital and contactless solutions amid the COVID crisis. The company is well-poised to gain from its consistent cash-generating abilities. Strong capital position boosts investment in business.



However, steep costs might stress its margins. Its cross-border volumes will also remain suppressed due to COVID-led restrictions on travel and entertainment.



Shares of Home Depot have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry in the year-to-date period (+19.4% vs. +16.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company outpaced the industry in year-to-date courtesy of its fundamental strength and a robust surprise trend with third straight quarter of earnings and sales beat posted in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020.

During the quarter, the company witnessed continued strong demand for home improvement projects. Also, broad-based strength across its business and geographies led to comparable sales growth.



It also gained from strong growth in its Pro and DIY customer categories. Its interconnected retail strategy and underlying technology infrastructure have helped boost web traffic in fiscal 2020. However, the company has been witnessing soft margins on higher expenses. Negative product mix and pressures from shrink and higher transportation costs have been headwinds.



Walt Disney shares have gained +67.9% in the last one-year period against the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry’s gain of +68.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that Disney benefits from the growing popularity of Disney+, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering as reflected by first-quarter fiscal 2021 results.

Moreover, availability in the Nordics and Latin America will help in further expanding user base. Further, reopening of California theme parks will boost top-line growth.



Nevertheless, disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak are expected to hurt the top line in the near term. Cruise line business remains close and its re-opened resorts are operating at a lower capacity, thereby negatively impacting top-line. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet remains a headwind.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Medtronic plc (MDT).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

