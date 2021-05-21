Top Research Reports for Novo Nordisk, IBM, & Deere

IBM Quick Quote IBM NVO Quick Quote NVO DE Quick Quote DE BHP Quick Quote BHP MFC Quick Quote MFC VALE Quick Quote VALE

Thursday, May 20, 2021



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Novo Nordisk AS (NVO), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), and Deere & Company (DE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Novo Nordisk have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry in the last one-year period (+23.4% vs. +11.8%). In fact, Novo Nordisk’s earnings and revenues beat estimates in Q1. What’s more, Ozempic is off to a solid start and the launch of Rybelsus also looks impressive, per the Zacks analyst.



Victoza, Ozempic, Xultophy and Saxenda have been helping the company maintain momentum. Label expansion of existing drugs will further boost sales. In 2021, the company will continue its focus on commercial execution while conducting more late-stage clinical studies than ever to meet the needs of the people living with diabetes and other serious chronic diseases.



However, lower realized prices in the Unites States, loss of exclusivity for products in hormone replacement therapy and intensifying competition will affect sales. Sales are also being negatively impacted by COVID-19-related stocking, which remains a woe.



(You can read the full research report on Novo Nordisk here >>>)



Shares of IBM have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry in the year-to-date period (+13.8% vs. +12.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that IBM is well-poised to benefit from solid uptake of the company’s cloud-based solutions. Synergies from Red Hat buyout are strengthening its competitive position in the hybrid cloud market.



The company is also likely to gain from spin-off of legacy infrastructure services business as it focuses on its hybrid cloud strategy. Strong patent portfolio and healthy uptake of IBM’s blockchain, security and other digital transformation offerings bode well in the long haul.



Nonetheless, intense competition in the cloud computing market from the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure is a major headwind. Higher debt levels amid extensive restructuring activities are other concerns.



(You can read the full research report on IBM here >>>)



Shares of Deere have gained +33.2% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry’s gain of +29.7%. Deere expects net income for fiscal 2021 between $4.6 billion and $5 billion backed by improving conditions in the farm and construction sectors. The mid-point of the range suggests year-over-year improvement of 75%. Pick-up in commodity prices bodes well for agricultural equipment demand. Further, replacement demand triggered by the need to replace old equipment will continue to boost the company's revenues.



The Zacks analyst believes that Deere’s focus on investing in new products with advanced technologies provides it a competitive edge. Additionally, the company's concerted efforts to expand in precision agriculture will drive growth in the long haul.



(You can read the full research report on Deere here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include BHP Group (BHP), VALE S.A. (VALE) and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC).



Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>



Sheraz Mian



Director of Research



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

