Top Research Reports for salesforce, Shopify & AstraZeneca

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including salesforce.com ( CRM ), Shopify ( SHOP ), and AstraZeneca ( AZN ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Salesforce have underperformed the Zacks Computer Software industry in the year-to-date period (+10.7% vs. +15.9%), but the Zacks analyst sees the company as well positioned to benefit from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation.

Moreover, the recent deal to acquire Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on the near-term profitability.

Shopify shares have gained +14.3% over the last six months against the Zacks Internet Services industry’s gain of +27.2%, reflecting the market's skepticism about the company's outlook in the post-pandemic world.

An uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital has consistently driven the top line. Additionally, partnerships with TikTok, Walmart and Facebook are likely to expand merchant base. However, higher investments on product development amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space will limit margin expansion in the near term.

Shares of AstraZeneca have gained +17.2% in the past three months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +9.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that AstraZeneca’s products like Nexium and Seroquel are facing generic competition, which are weighing on its sales.

However, newer drugs such as Tagrisso and Imfinzi are likely to keep driving revenues. The company also has a strong pipeline with a spate of phase III data readouts lined up for the current year. It has also engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in high growth geographic areas like China.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Prologis ( PLD ), Micron Technology ( MU ) and Ecolab ( ECL ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research