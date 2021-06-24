Top Analyst Reports for Tesla, Alibaba & Johnson & Johnson

TM Quick Quote TM JNJ Quick Quote JNJ MMM Quick Quote MMM CL Quick Quote CL TSLA Quick Quote TSLA BABA Quick Quote BABA

Thursday, June 24, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Tesla ( TSLA ), Alibaba Group ( BABA ), and Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Tesla have underperformed the Zacks Domestic Automotive industry in the year-to-date period (-2.4% vs. +0.5%). The Zacks analyst, however, believes that the company has a first-mover advantage in the e-mobility space, with high range vehicles, superior technology and software edge.

Further, robust demand for Model 3/Y, Shanghai Gigafactory prospects, and aggressive expansion efforts bode well for the firm. However, an unclear 2021 vehicle delivery target is a cause of concern. Moreover, Tesla’s high operating costs and massive capex due to heavy investments related to the construction of gigafactories as well as the development of battery tech are likely to weigh on its near-term financials.

Alibaba’s shares have lost -1.8% over the last six months against the Zacks Internet Commerce industry’s loss of -18.1%. However, the Zacks analyst thinks that Alibaba has been benefiting from solid momentum across the Core Commerce segment on the back of growth in its China and International Commerce businesses.

Also, its robust New Retail strategy which is gaining traction in the market is another positive. Additionally, the company’s strengthening cloud business on the back of its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. However, regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major problems for the company.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson have gained +1.3% in the past three months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +9.5%. The Zacks analyst is impressed by J&J’s resilience amid the current macroeconomic turmoil, which it believes is due to the company’s diversification efforts.

Further, its Pharma unit is performing at above-market levels, supported by increased penetration of drugs such as Imbruvica, Darzalex and Stelara. J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions with several pivotal data readouts lined up in 2021. However, J&J faces numerous lawsuits, which allege personal injuries to patients caused by the use of its products.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Toyota Motor ( TM ), 3M Company ( MMM ) and Colgate-Palmolive ( CL ).

