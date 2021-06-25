Top Stock Reports for Comcast, Medtronic & American Express

BP Quick Quote BP CMCSA Quick Quote CMCSA NFLX Quick Quote NFLX MDT Quick Quote MDT AXP Quick Quote AXP EL Quick Quote EL

Friday, June 25, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Comcast ( CMCSA ), Medtronic ( MDT ) and American Express ( AXP ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Comcast have underperformed the Zacks Cable Television industry in the year-to-date period (+8.4% vs. +8.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that Comcast has been benefiting from solid high-speed Internet customer wins as reflected by its first-quarter results.

Further, its streaming service Peacock has gained significant tract within a short span of time and is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. However, Comcast persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Also, theme park revenues are expected to suffer from lower footfall. Further, weakness in film business is also a headwind.

Medtronic’s shares have gained +10% over the last six months against the Zacks Medical Products industry’s gain of +3.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that all of the company’s major business groups have been contributing to consistent revenue growth at CER, thereby increasing sustainability across groups and regions.

Further, fiscal 2022 EPS and revenue guidance, indicating strong growth, buoys optimism. Notably, Medtronic’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenues both were ahead of the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. On the flip side, the company’s performance was dented by deferred procedures due to the pandemic, especially in the emerging markets.

Shares of American Express have gained +18.5% in the past three months against the Zacks Financial Miscellaneous Services industry’s gain of +8.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that its strategic initiatives bode well to recover from the bleak market. Further, a strong cash position puts the company in a comfortable position to service its financial commitments.

Meanwhile, a decline in card-member services due to less usage of travel-related benefits following COVID-imposed travel restrictions has been aiding margins. However, low levels of billed business and travel are likely to weigh on the business. Also, the company might continue to witness drained profitability and stressed revenues due to current uncertainties.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Netflix ( NFLX ), The Estee Lauder Companies ( EL ) and BP p.l.c. ( BP ).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor