Top Research Reports for Verizon, SAP & PetroChina

VZ Quick Quote VZ TGT Quick Quote TGT SAP Quick Quote SAP PTR Quick Quote PTR MRNA Quick Quote MRNA GM Quick Quote GM

Thursday, July 1, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Verizon Communications ( VZ ), SAP SE ( SAP ) and PetroChina Company ( PTR ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Verizon have underperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry in the year-to-date period (-2.5% vs. +2.9%). The Zacks analyst, however, believes that Verizon is likely to benefit from a disciplined network strategy, including accelerated 5G deployment despite economic uncertainties stemming from the ongoing pandemic.

The telecom giant plans to cover more than 175 million people between 2022 and 2023. Its disciplined network strategy for long-term sustainable growth, along with operational execution, is noteworthy. However, Verizon operates in an intensely competitive U.S. wireless market that strains margins. Also, hefty expenses on promotion and lucrative discounts to attract customers further hamper its profitability.

(You can read the full research report on Verizon here >>> )

SAP’s shares have gained +10.2% over the last six months against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s gain of +21.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that SAP is benefiting from robust uptake of S/4HANA, and SuccessFactors Employee Central solutions. Momentum witnessed by Ariba and Fieldglass solutions is also noteworthy.

Further, SAP's alliances with IBM, Microsoft, Accenture and Verizon favor business prospects. Solid demand for e-commerce, digital supply chain and other cloud platform solutions, augurs well in the long run. However, soft uptake of software licenses and support offerings remains a headwind. Further, reduction in business travel due to pandemic is likely to weigh on Concur-related revenues.

(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>> )

Shares of PetroChina have gained +42.4% in the past three months against the Zacks International Integrated Oil industry’s gain of +7.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that with higher energy production and lower lifting costs supporting the company's exploration and production segment, the stock is likely to gain further.

Meanwhile, PetroChina is also well-positioned to capitalize on China’s growing natural gas demand. The company’s natural gas business offers lucrative growth prospects in the coming years as China moves from coal to natural gas. Notably, PetroChina's upstream unit witnessed a growth of 4.1% in production in 2020.

(You can read the full research report on PetroChina here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Target ( TGT ), Moderna ( MRNA ) and General Motors ( GM ).

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor