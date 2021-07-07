Top Stock Reports for salesforce, Thermo Fisher & Royal Dutch Shell

C Quick Quote C NEE Quick Quote NEE CRM Quick Quote CRM RDS.A Quick Quote RDS.A SBUX Quick Quote SBUX TMO Quick Quote TMO

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including salesforce.com ( CRM ), Thermo Fisher Scientific ( TMO ), and Royal Dutch Shell ( RDS.A ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of salesforce have underperformed the Zacks Computer Software industry in the year-to-date period (+11.6% vs. +21.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions has been driving demand for its products.

Furthermore, the recent deal to acquire Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability.

(You can read the full research report on salesforce here >>> )

Thermo Fisher’s shares have gained +10.2% over the past three months against the Zacks Medical Instruments industry’s gain of +11.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that Thermo Fisher is expanding its inorganic growth profile with several takeovers including Advanced Bioprocessing buyout from BD and Patheon.

The company delivered an outstanding performance in the first quarter of 2021 on the back of accelerated growth in its Base business. Further, in terms of end market, the pharma and biotech segments also registered impressive growth. However, the pandemic has massively disrupted the global supply chain. Foreign currency fluctuations and competitive landscape are other major downsides.

(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher here >>> )

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell have gained +4.1% in the last six months against the Zacks International Integrated Oil industry’s gain of +22.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that with LNG demand likely to rise significantly in the near-to-medium term, Shell’s position as a major supplier of LNG should help the company meet the fuel’s growing demand, thereby improving cash flow.

Meanwhile, the company is also making solid progress toward the transition to a renewable energy-focused future. However, Shell hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-induced energy downturn and is also facing some headwinds on the production front. There are also worries over the company’s poor reserve replacement ratio of just 65%.

(You can read the full research report on Royal Dutch Shell here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include NextEra Energy ( NEE ), Citigroup ( C ) and Starbucks ( SBUX ).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor