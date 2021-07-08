BK Quick Quote BK LOW Quick Quote LOW CVS Quick Quote CVS MRNA Quick Quote MRNA MSCI Quick Quote MSCI SHOP Quick Quote SHOP

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Shopify ( SHOP ), Lowe's Companies ( LOW ), and CVS Health ( CVS ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Shopify have outperformed the Zacks Internet Services industry in the year-to-date period (+35.9% vs. +35.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from the e-commerce boom induced growth in the merchant base. Further, an uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital has been driving the top line.

Also, solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications holds promise. Additionally, partnerships with Facebook and Google are expected to expand merchant base. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.

(You can read the full research report on Shopify here >>> )

Lowe's shares have gained +18.8% over the last six months against the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry’s gain of +15.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company remains well positioned to capitalize the demand in the home improvement market backed by investments in technology, merchandise category and strength in Pro business.

Also, its new total home strategy that includes providing complete solutions for various types of home repair and improvement needs, bodes well. The strategy is an extension of the company’s retail-fundamentals approach. Moreover, the management is also committed toward expanding market share and boosting operating margin expansion.

(You can read the full research report on Lowe's here >>> )

Shares of CVS Health have gained +10.1% in the past three months against the Zacks Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry’s gain of +3.5%. The Zacks analyst is encouraged by the increasing demand for PBM and specialty pharmacy as well as significant growth in the retail business.

Meanwhile, consumer-centric digital strategy has become more relevant in the current environment as people are using technology more while staying indoors. In the first quarter, the company achieved higher levels of engagement across digital assets. However, a weak cough, cold and flu season impacted growth within both Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC.

(You can read the full research report on CVS Health here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Moderna ( MRNA ), MSCI Inc. ( MSCI ) and The Bank of New York Mellon ( BK ).

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor