Thursday, July 8, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com ( AMZN ), PepsiCo ( PEP ) and Chevron ( CVX ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Amazon have underperformed the broader market in the year-to-date period (+12% vs. +17.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been gaining from solid Prime momentum on the back of ultra-fast delivery services and a strong content portfolio.

Moreover, a surge in online grocery shopping is another positive. A strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance, and an expanding AWS services portfolio is helping Amazon gain further momentum among its customers. However, accelerating coronavirus-related expenses remain a major risk for the company’s margin expansion.

PepsiCo’s shares have gained +6.8% over the last six months against the Zacks Soft Drinks Beverages industry’s gain of +8.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that despite the pandemic, PepsiCo remains financially sound to run its business and meet obligations. As of Mar 20, 2021, the company’s long-term debt declined 3.4% sequentially to $38,991 million.

Also, the robust fourth quarter results were driven by resilience and strength in the global snacks/foods business, along with accelerated growth in the beverage category. However, it witnessed soft margins on international acquisitions and unforeseen weather-related costs in the United States in February. Adverse currency rates remain a headwind.

Shares of Chevron have gained +1.3% in the past three months against the Zacks Integrated Oil industry industry’s gain of +2.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that Chevron’s acquisition of Noble Energy for $5 billion, has expanded its presence in the DJ Basin as well as the Permian Basin.

While the company has struggled with depressed demand, it recently hiked its dividend by 3.9% in a shareholder-friendly move. However, last year’s commodity price crash forced it to cut capital spending and suspend buybacks. Moreover, its reserve replacement ratio of 74% indicates its inability to add reserves to replace the amount of oil and gas produced.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include American Tower ( AMT ), CME Group ( CME ) and Fiserv ( FISV ).

