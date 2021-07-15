Research Daily
Today's Must Read
Robust Content Aids Netflix (NFLX) Amid Stiff Competition
Diabetes Arm View Bright for Medtronic (MDT) Amid Forex Woes
Cancer Drugs Push AstraZeneca's (AZN) Sales, Pipeline Solid
Thursday, July 15, 2021
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix (NFLX), Medtronic (MDT), and AstraZeneca (AZN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Shares of Netflix have underperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past year (+3.2% vs. +27.2%), but sentiment appears to have started shifting lately. The Zacks analyst believes that Netflix is dominating the streaming space on the back of its diversified content portfolio, and heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content.
User-friendly features like Downloads For You are key positives. The launch of low-priced mobile plans is likely to expand Netflix’s subscriber base in Asia Pacific. Weak content slate and delayed production due to the coronavirus led disruptions is expected to hurt Netflix’s prospects in the second quarter of 2021. Rising competition from Apple, Amazon, HBO Max, Disney+ and Peacock is a major headwind.
Medtronic shares have gained +8.6% over the last six months against the Zacks Medical Products industry’s gain of +0.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that all of Medtronic’s major business groups have been contributing to consistent revenue growth at CER, which highlights sustainability across groups and regions.
Results from fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 reflected a strong recovery from the impact of the pandemic on elective procedures that the company experienced in April 2020. The quarter’s gross and operating margins also improved significantly. The company’s performance, however, was impacted by deferred procedures due to the pandemic.
Shares of AstraZeneca have gained +14% in the past three months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +10%. The Zacks analyst believes that AstraZeneca’s newer drugs, mainly cancer medicines Lynparza, Tagrisso and Imfinzi should keep driving revenues.
It has a strong pipeline with a number of phase III data readouts lined up for this year. Numerous external acquisitions and strategic collaborations are likely to boost AstraZeneca’s pipeline. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Amgen (AMGN), 3M Company (MMM) and Booking Holdings (BKNG).
Sheraz Mian
Director of Research
