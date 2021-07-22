Q2 Earnings Scorecard and Research Reports for BHP, Booking & CVS Health

Thursday, July 22, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including BHP Group ( BHP ), Booking Holdings ( BKNG ), and CVS Health ( CVS ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Q2 Earnings Season Scorecard

Including all of this morning's releases, we now have Q2 results from 103 S&P 500 members or 20.% of the index's total membership. Total earnings for these 103 index members are up +117.6% on +18.9% higher revenues, with 90.3% beating EPS estimates and a record 85.4% beating revenue estimates.

This is a notably improved performance from these 103 index members relative to what we have seen from the same group of companies in other recent periods, with the revenue outperformance notably standing out. Looking at Q2 as a whole, combining the actual results that have come out with estimates for the still to come companies, total S&P 500 earnings are currently expected to be up +72.7% on +19.8% higher revenues. For a detailed look at the Q2 earnings season and expectations for the coming periods, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report >>>> All Around Earnings Strength

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of BHP have outperformed the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry over the past year (+49.4% vs. +33.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company will continue to benefit from the rally in iron ore prices aided by strong demand in China. Improved industrial activity has led to a rally in copper prices, which is a positive for the company.

BHP’s efforts to make operations more efficient through the employment of smart technology will lead to a reduction in costs, thereby boosting margins. During fiscal 2021, the company achieved first production at four major development projects. It is currently involved in two major petroleum and potash projects, both of which are under development.

Booking Holdings shares have gained +7.9% over the last six months against the Zacks Internet Commerce industry’s loss of -21.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that steadily improving bookings, on the back of the re-opening of economy, have been benefiting the company.

The company remains optimistic about its highly variable cost structure and strong liquidity position, which it expects will help in navigating through the current crisis. Disruptions in the travel industry due to the pandemic and sluggishness in the agency business are major headwinds for the company.

Shares of CVS Health have gained +21.9% in the year to date period against the Zacks Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry’s gain of +21.2%. The Zacks analyst is encouraged by the increasing demand for PBM and specialty pharmacy along with significant growth observed in the retail business.

The company’s consumer-centric digital strategy has become more relevant in the current environment as people are using technology more while staying indoors. A weak cough, cold and flu season, however, impacted growth within both Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC in the first quarter. The repealing of the HIF for 2021 also hampered growth for Health Care Benefits unit.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Infosys ( INFY ), Chipotle Mexican Grill ( CMG ) and Exelon ( EXC ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research