Top Analyst Reports for Comcast, Coca-Cola & Bristol-Myers Squibb

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Comcast ( CMCSA ), The Coca-Cola Company ( KO ), and Bristol-Myers Squibb ( BMY ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Comcast have outperformed the Zacks Cable Television industry over the past year (+38.4% vs. +32.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that Comcast has been benefiting from solid high-speed Internet customer wins as well as its strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price

The pandemic-led increased media consumption, and the work-from-home and online-learning wave also bode well for Comcast’s Internet business. Its streaming service, Peacock, gained significant traction within a short span and is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. Comcast, however, persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Theme park revenues are also expected to suffer from lower footfall.

Coca-Cola shares have gained +17.9% over the last six months against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry’s gain of +15.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that Coca-Cola’s top line, in the second quarter of 2021, benefited from increased mobility in markets where vaccinations have reached desired levels. This has led to the reopening of away-from-home channels.

The company is poised to gain from accelerating investments to expand its digital presence. However, the company witnessed pressures from increased supply chain costs, including transportation and commodity costs. Higher marketing spending compared with the prior-year quarter, is another major concern for the company.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb have gained +2.9% in the past three months against the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry’s gain of +0.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that strong sales of drugs like Opdivo, Revlimid and Eliquis should continue to drive the top line.

Bristol-Myers’ efforts to develop its pipeline are also encouraging. Approval of new drugs and recent acquisitions are expected to create a new stream of revenues. The top line, however, is likely to be dented once Revlimid loses patent protection. Bristol-Myers has also been facing generic competition for several of its key products.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Cisco Systems ( CSCO ), American Express ( AXP ) and Stryker ( SYK ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research