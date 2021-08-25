Top Analyst Reports for Facebook, QUALCOMM & United Parcel Service

NEE Quick Quote NEE QCOM Quick Quote QCOM BLK Quick Quote BLK UPS Quick Quote UPS FB Quick Quote FB SONY Quick Quote SONY

Friday, July 30, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Facebook, Inc. ( FB ), QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM ), and United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Facebook have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+41.9% vs. +39.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger is a major growth driver for Facebook.

Facebook is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions as reflected by the second-quarter 2021 results. Facebook, however, expects revenue growth rate for the third and fourth quarters of 2021 to decline significantly on a sequential basis. The company is also facing stiff competition from Snap and Twitter in the advertising space.

QUALCOMM shares have lost -7% over the last six months against the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry’s gain of +0.2%, however, it reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on the back of higher demand for digital transformation in the cloud economy. It is poised to benefit from solid 5G traction with greater long-term visibility.

The company is witnessing healthy traction in EDGE networking. The automotive telematics and connectivity platforms have been fueling emerging automotive industry trends. Margins, however, have declined due to high research and development costs. It is also susceptible to risks related weaker handset shipments.

Shares of United Parcel Service have gained +14.5% in the year to date period against the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry’s gain of +11.7%. The Zacks analyst praises the company's efforts to reward its shareholders even in the current turbulent scenario.

The second-quarter 2021 results were aided by high package delivery demand. Its international package unit's performance was the strongest in the quarter with segmental revenues rising 30%. The segment is anticipated to continue performing well in the second half of 2021. High costs remain a woe. Total operating costs increased 10.5% in second-quarter 2021, on the back of steep fuel expenses.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ), BlackRock, Inc. ( BLK ) and Sony Group Corporation ( SONY ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research