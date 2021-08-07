Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Square & 3M Company

LMT Quick Quote LMT BP Quick Quote BP MMM Quick Quote MMM NVDA Quick Quote NVDA ABB Quick Quote ABB SQ Quick Quote SQ

Friday, August 6, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ), Square, Inc. ( SQ ), and 3M Company ( MMM ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of NVIDIA have outperformed the Zacks General Semiconductor industry over the past year (+83.5% vs. +55.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that NVIDIA has been benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave as well as the strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs.

A surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Collaboration with Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The U.S.-China trade war and pandemic-related uncertainties, however, remain as major concerns for the company.

Square shares have gained +5.5% over the last six months against the Zacks Internet Software industry’s loss of -13.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that Square’s comprehensive commerce ecosystem, accelerated business growth and entry into bitcoin space remain its major strengths.

Strong momentum across seller ecosystem and online channels, as well as growing card-present GPV are other positives. Robust online products, such as Square Online, Invoices, Virtual Terminal, and eCommerce API are expected to accelerate the GPV growth in the near term. Higher investments and increasing product development expenses are likely to hurt margins.

Shares of 3M Company have gained +15.4% in the year to date period against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry’s gain of +169%, however, in the second quarter of 2021, its earnings surpassed estimates by 15.11%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is well-positioned to benefit from its solid product portfolio, marketing activities and shareholder-friendly policies in the quarters ahead.

Strength in the company’s healthcare and home improvement businesses are likely to support its growth further. For 2021, the company increased its earnings projection to $9.70-$10.10 per share. High restructuring charges, supply-chain woes, low respirator demand and high legal costs are some of the major headwinds for 3M in the near term.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT ), BP p.l.c. ( BP ) and ABB Ltd ( ABB ).

