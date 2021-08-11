Top Stock Reports for Thermo Fisher, McDonald's & Union Pacific

UNP Quick Quote UNP GILD Quick Quote GILD MCD Quick Quote MCD TMO Quick Quote TMO BKNG Quick Quote BKNG UBER Quick Quote UBER

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( TMO ), McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ), and Union Pacific Corporation ( UNP ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Thermo Fisher have outperformed the Zacks Medical Instruments industry over the past year (+33.2% vs. +17.2%) on the back of the company's acquisitions-driven growth profile. The notable transaction in that respect are the Advanced Bioprocessing buyout from BD and Patheon.

The company delivered a strong performance in the second quarter of 2021 on the back of accelerated growth in its Base business. Strong end market growth was driven by robust fundamentals in the life sciences, strong economic activity globally and strong pandemic response. A slowdown in COVID-19 testing demand in the past few months, however, led to a huge fall in the company’s pandemic response revenues.

McDonald's shares have gained +10.3% over the last six months against the Zacks Restaurants industry’s gain of +11.1%, however, it’s second-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s efforts to strengthen its position through various sales initiatives as well as its increased focus on franchising bode well.

More than 80% of the company’s restaurants across 100 markets globally provide delivery. It has been making every effort to drive growth in international markets. Earnings estimates for 2021 have witnessed upward revisions lately. Pandemic-induced uncertainties as well as weak comps in France and Germany, are major concerns for the company.

Shares of Union Pacific have gained +7.4% in the year to date period against the Zacks Rail industry’s gain of +5.5%. The Zacks analyst is impressed with the company's efforts to reward its shareholders despite the prevalent uncertainties induced by the pandemic.

With economic activities gaining pace, overall volumes are improving. In second-quarter 2021, overall volumes improved 22% year over year with the metric improving at all three units, bulk, industrial and premium owing to higher shipments. Increase in expenses on fuel, however, is leading to an uptick in operating costs.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Booking Holdings Inc. ( BKNG ), Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( GILD ) and Uber Technologies, Inc. ( UBER ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research