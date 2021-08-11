Research Daily
Today's Must Read
Core Commerce & Cloud Business Strength Aids Alibaba (BABA)
AbbVie (ABBV) Pipeline Solid, FDA View on Rinvoq sBLAs Due
ExxonMobil (XOM) Banks on Offshore Guyana Oil Discoveries
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Shares of Alibaba have suffered lately, as have other Chinese Tech stocks, in response to the Chinese authorities' regulatory crackdown. While these near-term headwinds are all too real, the company remains well positioned for long-term investors.
Its strengthening cloud business continues to drive its performance on the back of an expanding customer base. Rising competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies, however, poses a serious risk. Regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major headwinds.
AbbVie shares have gained +12.2% over the last six months against the Zacks Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +16.1%, however, it’s Q2 earnings were in line with estimates while sales beat the same. The Zacks analyst believes that AbbVie’s flagship product, Humira, continues to drive revenues
It has an impressive late-stage pipeline with several early/mid-stage candidates that have immense potential. Skyrizi and Rinvoq, two of its new immunology drugs, have been performing beyond expectations. Sales erosion due to direct biosimilar competition to Humira in international markets is a big headwind though. The uncertainty regarding FDA decision on label expansion filings of Rinvoq due to controversies surrounding JAK inhibitors drugs is another concern.
Shares of Exxon Mobil have gained +44.8% in the year to date period against the Zacks Integrated International Oil industry’s gain of +30.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that major discoveries in the Stabroek Block have enhanced prospects for ExxonMobil's upstream businesses.
The company recently reported strong second-quarter results, on the back of improved realized oil and natural gas prices as well as higher chemical margins. Its downstream business, however, suffered due to planned maintenance and unfavorable foreign exchange. Lower margins on the back of weak refining business continue to hurt the integrated energy player’s downstream operations in the United States.
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Sony Group Corporation (SONY), American Tower Corporation (AMT) and Caterpillar Inc. (CAT).
Sheraz Mian
Director of Research
Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>
