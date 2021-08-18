Top Stock Reports for Disney, Charter Communications & Boeing

BA Quick Quote BA ROST Quick Quote ROST DIS Quick Quote DIS CHTR Quick Quote CHTR SQ Quick Quote SQ SPGI Quick Quote SPGI

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Walt Disney Company ( DIS ), Charter Communications, Inc. ( CHTR ), and The Boeing Company ( BA ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Disney have outperformed the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry over the past year (+37.6% vs. +17.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company stands to benefit from an impressive Disney+ user growth rate that is driven by expanding international footprint and solid content portfolio is a key catalyst.

The company plans to launch its stand-alone general entertainment and sports streaming service, STAR+ in Latin America, on Aug 31. A slew of upcoming movies, including Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The King’s Man and Deep Water are expected to aid Studio Entertainment’s top line. Disney’s cruise line business, however, remains closed and the re-opened resorts are operating at a lower capacity.

(You can read the full research report on Disney here >>> )

Charter Communications shares have gained +29.8% over the last six months against the Zacks Cable TV industry’s gain of +18.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that Charter’s expanding residential and commercial Internet services, solid small & medium business (SMB) customer base and new 5G service offerings are key catalysts for growth.

Charter continues to witness solid Internet usage due to the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and online-learning routine. The company, however, persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition, due to cord-cutting as well as intense competition from streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon prime video.

(You can read the full research report on Charter Communications here >>> )

Shares of Boeing have gained +3.9% in the year to date period against the Zacks Aerospace & Defense industry’s loss of -6.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that long-term prospects of global services unit and increasing fiscal defense budget are expected to boost Boeing's growth.

The stock holds a strong solvency position, at least in the near term. The company, however, is experiencing supply chain shortages since a number of its suppliers have either suspended or reduced their operations. Boeing is consolidating its footprint by terminating leases and offloading properties, and this is likely to hurt its near-term earnings.

(You can read the full research report on Boeing here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Square, Inc. ( SQ ), S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI ) and Ross Stores, Inc. ( ROST ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research