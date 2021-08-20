Top Analyst Reports for Chevron, T-Mobile & American Express

GSK Quick Quote GSK CVX Quick Quote CVX AXP Quick Quote AXP VALE Quick Quote VALE BAYRY Quick Quote BAYRY TMUS Quick Quote TMUS

Thursday, August 19, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Chevron Corporation ( CVX ), T-Mobile US, Inc. ( TMUS ), and American Express Company ( AXP ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Chevron have underperformed the Zacks Integrated Oil industry over the past year (+16.3% vs. +32.5%), however, it is poised for capital appreciation based on a slew of tailwinds. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry owing to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin.

Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the region and the DJ Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel. It is estimated to generate potential annual cost savings of $300 million within a year of the deal's closing. The company, however, is reeling under the pressure of volatility in commodity prices. Chevron's upstream segment has been bearing the brunt of the commodity price plunge.

T-Mobile shares have gained +19.2% over the last six months against the Zacks National Wireless industry’s gain of +4.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s Ultra Capacity 5G, that covers 165 million people with average speeds of 350 Mbps, is on track to reach 200 million by the end of this year.

The company has raised its outlook for 2021 and continues to make progress on integration activities. A third of Sprint customers have been moved to the T-Mobile network. It, however, operates in a fiercely competitive and almost saturated U.S. telecom market. Low-priced plans for consumers as well as small enterprises have hurt its bottom line.

Shares of American Express have gained +32.3% in the year to date period against the Zacks Financial Miscellaneous Services industry’s gain of +12.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that increase in world-wide network volumes has been aiding discount revenues, which is its largest revenue driver.

Consumer spending on travel and entertainment, which carry higher margins for the company, has been increasing continuously. The fact that American Express cards are used widely across the world, expense in the form of card member services and card member rewards is likely to increase. Marketing and business development expense is also expected to rise.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include GlaxoSmithKline plc ( GSK ), Vale S.A. ( VALE ) and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( BAYRY ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research