Thursday, September 9, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Abbott Laboratories ( ABT ), Intel Corporation ( INTC ), and QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Abbott have outperformed the Zacks Medical Products industry in the year to date period (+18.7% vs. +9%). The Zacks analyst believes that momentum in the branded generics and international diabetes businesses is likely to drive growth in the coming quarters.

Abbott posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue numbers for the second quarter of 2021. The company registered organic sales growth across each operating segment. Improved demands for routine diagnostic testing drove the Underlying Diagnostics sales in the quarter. Mass vaccination and a steady decline in new cases in the past few months, however, has led to a significant reduction in COVID-19 testing sales.

Intel shares have lost -12.6% in the past six months against the Zacks General Semiconductor industry’s gain of +32.5%, however, it has been riding on robust performance of its client computing group (CCG) business. The Zacks analyst believes that Intel’s leading position in PC market, strength in servers, growing clout in software, IoT & ADAS domains and headway in process technology are positive indicators of future growth prospects.

Intel is likely to benefit from higher demand for its 10 nanometer (nm) SuperFin process-based 11th Gen core processors, due to continuation of remote working and online learning wave. Stiff competition from ARM-based devices, and impact of new product costs, however, are major concerns amid significant foreign currency exposure. Production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up is another major headwind.

Shares of QUALCOMM have gained +7.1% in the last three months against the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry’s gain of +4.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that Qualcomm is likely to benefit from solid 5G traction with greater long-term visibility.

The company has upped the ante with the launch of the first-of-its-kind automotive platform, Snapdragon Ride, and is on track to deliver $10 billion in annual revenues as the business continues to diversify. Healthy traction in EDGE networking, as well as robust automotive telematics and connectivity platforms, is a positive. It is, however, susceptible to risks arising from a decline in handset shipments.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Shopify Inc. ( SHOP ), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ( BMY ) and The TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX ).

