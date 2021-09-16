Top Analyst Reports for JPMorgan, Alibaba & Comcast

JPM Quick Quote JPM HON Quick Quote HON CMCSA Quick Quote CMCSA USB Quick Quote USB D Quick Quote D BABA Quick Quote BABA

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ), Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ), and Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of JPMorgan have outperformed the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry over the past year (+61.8% vs. +60.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that JPMorgan's robust loan and deposit balances, strategic acquisitions, strong liquidity position and initiatives to expand the branch network in new markets will continue supporting profitability.

The company’s impressive capital deployment activities reflect earnings strength and a solid balance sheet. Near-zero interest rates and faltering loan demand, however, are likely to keep hurting JPMorgan’s revenue growth in the quarters ahead. Challenges related to fee income growth as well as mounting costs remain as major concerns for the company.

Alibaba shares have lost -29.4% in the last six months against the Zacks Internet Commerce industry’s loss of -22%, however, it is benefiting from solid momentum across the Core Commerce segment on the back of strength in its China and International Commerce businesses.

The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s dominance in the mobile commerce market, new products, retail strength, as well as a strong financial position are key drivers of growth. Alibaba’s business structure, however, exposes it to risks related to stringent laws in China. Increased competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies are other major concerns.

Shares of Comcast have gained +10% in the year to date period against the Zacks Cable Television industry’s gain of +10.3%, but things seem to be improving for the company. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been benefiting from strength in broadband subscriber base and strong momentum in the wireless business.

Its strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price plays a pivotal role in providing connectivity, thereby improving the customer experience. Comcast, however, continues to suffer from video and voice customer loss due to cord-cutting and stiff competition from Netflix.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Honeywell International Inc. ( HON ), U.S. Bancorp ( USB ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research