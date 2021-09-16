Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Johnson & Johnson & Toyota

NKE Quick Quote NKE TM Quick Quote TM JNJ Quick Quote JNJ MRK Quick Quote MRK MMM Quick Quote MMM NVDA Quick Quote NVDA

Thursday, September 16, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ), Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ), and Toyota Motor Corporation ( TM ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of NVIDIA have outperformed the Zacks General Semiconductor industry over the past year (+77.4% vs. +53%). The Zacks analyst believes that growth opportunities in ray-traced gaming, rendering, high-performance computing, AI and self-driving cars are key drivers of growth for NVIDIA.

The company has been benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs. Collaboration with Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. Bleak demand for automobile infotainment systems, forex headwinds as well as stiff competition from AMD remain as major concerns for the company though.

(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>> )

Johnson & Johnson shares have gained +3.5% in the last six months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +12.1%, however, its diversification makes it relatively resilient to macroeconomic shocks.

The Zacks analyst acknowledges that the company has been making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. To that end, it has several pivotal data readouts and regulatory milestones lined up in the near term. It, however, faces numerous lawsuits alleging personal injuries to patients that use its products. Headwinds like generic competition and pricing pressure are other major concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>> )

Shares of Toyota have gained +16.8% in the year to date period against the Zacks Foreign Automotive industry’s gain of +8.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that Toyota’s focus on developing electric and driverless cars is likely to boost revenues in the quarters ahead.

Its upbeat fiscal 2022 guidance buoys investors’ confidence. The firm projects fiscal 2022 operating income at ¥2.5 trillion, up 13.8% year over year, which is encouraging. Strategic collaborations with Subaru and Mazda are expected to aid its ambitious e-mobility goals.

(You can read the full research report on Toyota here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include NIKE, Inc. ( NKE ), Merck & Co., Inc. ( MRK ) and 3M Company ( MMM ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research