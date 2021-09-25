Top Research Reports for Home Depot, salesforce & Pfizer

CRM Quick Quote CRM IBM Quick Quote IBM PFE Quick Quote PFE HD Quick Quote HD ZTS Quick Quote ZTS SONY Quick Quote SONY

Friday, September 24, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Home Depot, Inc. ( HD ), salesforce.com, inc. ( CRM ), and Pfizer Inc. ( PFE ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Home Depot have modestly outperformed the Zacks Retail Building Products industry over the past year (+28.5% vs. +25.8%). The Zacks analyst acknowledges the fact that the One Home Depot plan, which focuses on expanding supply chain, technology investments and digital enhancements has proved to be greatly beneficial for the company.

Steady growth in Pro and DIY customer categories is another major catalyst for growth. It has also been effectively adapting to the demand for renovations and construction activities, driven by prudent investments. Increased penetration of lumber products and continued pressure from higher transportation costs are major concerns though. The company also witnessed year-over-year moderation in its comparable store sales growth in second-quarter fiscal 2021.

salesforce shares have gained +37% in the last six months against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s gain of +29.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that diverse cloud offerings, clientele strength, strategic acquisitions and partnerships have been driving the company’s growth.

salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products and continued deal wins in the international market have been boosting its top line. Slack’s acquisition is also likely to position the company as a leader in the enterprise team collaboration solution space. Cut-throat competition, currency fluctuations and increased spending on international expansions and data centers have been weighing on the company’s near-term prospects though.

Shares of Pfizer have gained +14.3% in the past three months against the Zacks Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +1.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that its sustainable pipeline with multiple late-stage programs is likely to drive growth.

Its COVID-19 vaccine candidate has now been approved for emergency use in several countries, thereby becoming a key contributor to the top line. The Consumer Healthcare JV with Glaxo and the merger of Upjohn unit with Mylan has made Pfizer a smaller company with a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines. Currency headwinds and pricing pressure, however, remain as major headwinds.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Sony Group Corporation ( SONY ), International Business Machines Corporation ( IBM ) and Zoetis Inc. ( ZTS ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research