Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Netflix & Thermo Fisher

Thursday, October 21, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL ), Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX ), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( TMO ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Alphabet have outperformed the S&P 500 in the year to date period (+61.5% vs. +23.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that focus on innovation, strategic acquisitions and a robust Android OS are likely to continue generating strong cash flows for the company.

Alphabet's robust cloud division is also aiding its revenue growth. A deepening focus on the wearables category and growing efforts to gain foothold in the healthcare industry are other major positives. Growing litigation issues, possible escalation in costs, and currency headwinds are some of the major headwinds for Alphabet though.

Netflix shares have gained +26.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s gain of +6.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that a growing subscriber base, focus on originals across various genres and languages, rapid international expansion and partnerships with telcos are key catalysts for Netflix’s growth.

Solid content slate and resumption of production is expected to aid Netflix’s prospects in the rest of 2021. It is dominating the streaming space on the back of heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized as well as foreign-language content. Stiff competition from major players in the streaming space, a leveraged balance sheet, and high streaming obligation are key concerns for the company though.

Shares of Thermo Fisher have gained +14.5% over the past three months against the Zacks Medical Instruments industry’s gain of +5.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been expanding its inorganic growth profile on the back of a spree of takeovers.

Thermo Fisher delivered a strong performance in the second quarter on the back of steady growth in Base business. Robust life sciences space, steady economic activity and strong pandemic response resulted in end market growth in the period. A slowdown in COVID-19 testing demand during the second quarter, foreign currency fluctuations and stiff competition continue to weigh on its margins though.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Novo Nordisk A/S ( NVO ), Wells Fargo & Company ( WFC ) and Novartis AG ( NVS ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research