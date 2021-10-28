Top Analyst Reports for JPMorgan, Shopify & PetroChina

JPM Quick Quote JPM UNH Quick Quote UNH UNP Quick Quote UNP PTR Quick Quote PTR MRNA Quick Quote MRNA SHOP Quick Quote SHOP

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ), Shopify Inc. ( SHOP ), and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of JPMorgan have underperformed the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry over the past year (+79.5% vs. +92.3%), however, things seem to be improving for it. The Zacks analyst believes that business diversification efforts, strategic add-on acquisitions, a strong liquidity position, and initiatives to expand the branch network in new markets are some of the major tailwinds for the company.

Such efforts are likely to enhance shareholder value. Lower interest rates and the Fed’s decision to keep rates unchanged in the near term, however, are expected to weigh on the company’s margins and interest income. Normalization of the trading business is another headwind for the company.

Shopify shares have gained 19.1% in the year to date period against the Zacks Internet Services industry’s gain of +35.7%. The company is benefiting from an e-commerce boom induced growth in the merchant base. The Zacks analyst believes that focus on developing merchant base, international expansion, addition of fulfillment network functionalities, and rich partner ecosystem are the key catalysts for growth.

Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital has been driving the top line as reflected by the second quarter results. Partnerships with Facebook and Google are expected to expand merchant base further. Steadily increasing operational expenses and stretched valuation are primary concerns for the company though.

Shares of PetroChina have gained +48.3% over the past six months against the Zacks International Integrated Oil industry’s gain of +22.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that its natural gas business is poised to gain significantly in the coming years as China moves from coal to natural gas.

Strong growth in China’s middle class, and consequently in automobile ownership, is expected to fuel consumption of refined petroleum products. PetroChina’s downstream division is set to gain from it. Higher oil prices are expected to support the company’s upstream unit too in the near-to-medium term. Volatility in commodity prices, stiff competition from domestic and international peers and regulatory constraints are likely to weigh on the margins though.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ( UNH ), Union Pacific Corporation ( UNP ) and Moderna, Inc. ( MRNA ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research