Top Stock Reports for Oracle, Accenture & ConocoPhillips

Friday, September 2, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle Corporation (ORCL), Accenture plc (ACN) and ConocoPhillips (COP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Oracle shares have declined -15.0% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s decline of -20.6%. The company’s higher spending on product enhancements, especially toward the cloud platform, amid increasing competition in the cloud domain is likely to limit margin expansion.

However, Oracle is benefiting from the ongoing momentum across its cloud business, driven by the strong uptake of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services and Autonomous Database offerings. Solid adoption of cloud-based applications, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Fusion ERP and Fusion Human Capital Management (HCM), bodes well. Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer is anticipated to drive the top line.

Partnerships with Accenture and Microsoft is helping Oracle win new clientele. The company’s share buybacks and dividend policy are noteworthy.

Accenture shares have declined -14.9% over the past year against the Zacks Consulting Services industry’s decline of -12.7%. The company’s pricing pressure due to significant competition from strong companies like Genpact, Cognizant and Infosys, remains a concern. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Buyout-related integration risks continue to remain a concern.

However, Accenture has been steadily gaining traction in its outsourcing and consulting businesses backed by high demand for services that can improve operating efficiencies and save costs. The company has been strategically enhancing its cloud and digital marketing suite through buyouts and partnerships.

The company’s strong operating cash flow has helped it reward its shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share repurchases, and pursue opportunities in areas that show true potential.

ConocoPhillips shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry over the past year (+97.7% vs. +96.6%). The company holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are there for the firm in the Bakken Shale, where it owns about 750 undrilled locations that could provide access to huge reserves.

ConocoPhillips has revised its expected 2022 return of capital to shareholders upward to $15 billion from the prior-stated $10 billion. Also, its balance sheet is significantly less leveraged than the industry it belongs to. COP reported strong second-quarter results due to higher production and prices.

However, COP is highly exposed to oil price fluctuations, which makes things challenging for the company. Also, it been generating lower dividend yield than the composite stocks belonging to the industry over the past few years. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include U.S. Bancorp (USB), Aon plc (AON), and Sempra (SRE).

Sheraz Mian



Director of Research

