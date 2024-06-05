Top Analyst Reports for Roche, Wells Fargo & GE Aerospace

Tuesday, June 4, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and General Electric Company (GE), as well as a micro-cap stock Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Roche have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-17.4% vs. +28.9%). The company’s performance has been negatively impacted by lower COVID-19-product-related sales. This, in turn, has significantly affected its top line, even though the diagnostics base business and newer drugs maintain growth.



The outlook for 2024 is ordinary as well. Competition from biosimilars for established cancer medicines like Avastin, MabThera/Rituxan and Herceptin also hurt sales, resulting in the stock’s underperformance in the past year.



Nevertheless, Vabysmo, Ocrevus, Hemlibra and Polivy boost growth. Vabysmo has put up a stellar performance against Eylea. The company’s efforts to develop new drugs to combat the decline in legacy drugs are encouraging. However, the approval of a higher dose of Eylea might pose challenges for Vabysmo.



Wells Fargo shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry over the past six months (+35.1% vs. +26.9%). The company progress on efficiency initiatives, such as branch footprint reduction, will continue to support expense reduction and drive the bottom-line growth.



However, the company’s loan growth is likely to remain limited, as the asset cap remains in place until it complies fully with regulators’ demands regarding operational risk management.



Likewise, lower originations because of high rates will limit mortgage banking income. But a decent deposit balance will keep supporting its financials, given the strength in the Consumer Banking and Lending segment. With robust capital position and ample liquidity, the company’s capital-distribution activities seem sustainable. The stock has decent upside potential in the near term given its strong fundamentals.



Shares of GE Aerospace have outperformed the Zacks Transportation - Airline industry over the past six months (+69.7% vs. +37.5%). The company has been witnessing strength in its Aerospace business, driven by robust demand for commercial engines and services. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel auger well for the company.



It remains committed to making investments to boost growth and provide better services to its customers. Its portfolio reshaping actions are likely to unlock values for its shareholders.



GE Aerospace’s shareholder-friendly policies are encouraging. For 2024, it expects organic revenues to grow by at least low-double-digit range from the year-ago levels. However, it has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to projects and restructuring activities.



Key Tronic’s shares have gained +2.2% over the past six months against the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s gain of +25.2%. This microcap company with market capitalization of $45.09 million has secured new programs across various industries, expanding its customer base and revenue streams. Its global footprint, particularly in Vietnam, supports growth and mitigates risk.



The company's financial position is strong, with increased cash reserves and significant debt reduction. A positive revenue outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 enhances its value proposition. Favorable market trends and strategic adjustments position Key Tronic to benefit from on-shoring and near-shoring trends.



However, KTCC faces declining revenues, reduced profitability and covenant breaches, leading to increased interest rates. Despite inventory reductions, high levels and increased DSO strain cash flow. Geographic and operational risks, including restructuring in Mexico, pose challenges to financial stability.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), Moody's Corporation (MCO) and EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.