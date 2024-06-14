Top Stock Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Eli Lilly & PepsiCo

Friday, June 14, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) and PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), as well as two micro-cap stocks Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV) and IDT Corporation (IDT). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Berkshire Hathaway’s shares were in line with the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the year-to-date period (+13.8% vs. +13.8%). The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility.



Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The addition of Pilot Travel Centers (PTC) has strengthened its energy business. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



However, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the underwriting results. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind. With the demise of Charles Munger, uncertainty looms over the company's performance.



Shares of Eli Lilly have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+52.0% vs. +21.8%). The company boasts a solid portfolio of core drugs for diabetes, autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its revenue growth is being driven by higher demand for drugs like Mounjaro, Verzenio, Jardiance, Taltz and others.



Eli Lilly’s new tirzepatide medicines, diabetes drug Mounjaro and obesity medicine, Zepbound, are seeing exceptionally strong demand trends. Lilly has also launched some other new products like Omvoh and Jaypirca. Mounjaro, Zepbound and other new products are expected to drive Lilly’s top line in 2024.



Lilly is also making rapid pipeline progress in areas like obesity, diabetes and Alzheimer’s. However, generic competition for some drugs, rising pricing pressure and challenges in meeting strong demand for incretin products like Zepbound and Mounjaro are some top-line headwinds.



PepsiCo’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the year-to-date period (-2.4% vs. +2.2%). The company witnessed soft sales trends in the QFNA segment due to recent product recalls. Adverse currency rates also remain headwinds.



Nevertheless, PepsiCo has been benefiting from strength and resilience in core categories, diversified portfolio, modernized supply chain, improved digital capabilities, flexible go-to-market distribution systems and robust consumer demand trends.



Additionally, PEP’s international business continues to hallmark its overall performance, delivering significant volume and organic revenue growth in the first quarter. These factors along with robust pricing aided PepsiCo’s earnings and organic revenues first-quarter 2024. The company’s productivity and cost-management initiatives bode well.



Shares of Hovnanian have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry over the past year (+54.5% vs. +34.2%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $920.57 million has substantially improved its financial health, reducing debt from $2.5 billion to under $1 billion as of the second quarter of fiscal 2024.



Its aggressive growth in controlled lots, which rose 29% year over year to 36,841 at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024, and a planned community count increase of 5-10% by year-end will support revenue growth. The company targets niche markets like active adults and innovates in-home designs, ensuring solid sales potential.



However, Hovnanian faces legal risks from litigation and regulatory challenges, especially in environmental issues. The competitive homebuilding market threatens market share and profitability, exacerbated by the dependency on volatile housing market conditions. A declining contract backlog could affect the company’s profitability and growth.



IDT’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry over the past year (+38.6% vs. -9.4%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $929.95 million is innovating its B2B2X financial services and leveraging digital payments, enhancing operational efficiency with a notable rise in NRS EBITDA margin from 1% to 20%.



DT's NRS segment reported $82 million in recurring revenues with a 30% year-over-year increase, driven by a suite of merchant services. The POS network grew 28% to 28,700 terminals, tapping into a TAM of 200,000 retailers. BOSS Money's remittance service saw a 42% revenue uptick, boosting the fintech space.



Challenges include regulatory risks in fintech, reliance on volatile segments like Traditional Communications for cash flow, and intense competition in POS and remittance markets. Macroeconomic factors and one-time costs may impact profitability. Despite growth, concerns about expense management and the unpredictability of new investments could affect investor sentiment.



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.