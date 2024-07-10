Top Research Reports for Advanced Micro Devices, GE Aerospace & Newmont

GE Quick Quote GE AMD Quick Quote AMD NEM Quick Quote NEM WCN Quick Quote WCN LHX Quick Quote LHX DASH Quick Quote DASH

Tuesday, July 9, 2024

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), GE Aerospace (GE) and Newmont Corporation (NEM), as well as one micro-cap stock, Atrion Corporation (ATRI). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Advanced Micro Devices shares have lagged the broader Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+55.8% vs. +113.5%), but they have handily outperformed the broader market (+55.8% vs. +27.8% for the S&P 500 index). The Zacks analyst believes that weakness in the Gaming and the Embedded businesses have caused the stock to lag the chips space.

Moreover, AMD faces significant competition from NVIDIA in GPU market, and is suffering from a challenging macroeconomic environment, along with persistent inflation, which has forced the U.S. Federal Reserve not to cut interest rates year to date.

However, while the company has not matched up to the broader semiconductor market which has been booming, portfolio strength, expanding partner base and server CPU revenues have continued to benefit its business.

(You can read the full research report on Advanced Micro Devices here >>>)

GE Aerospace shares have outperformed the Zacks Transportation – Airline industry over the past year (+48.0% vs. +8.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that rising global defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel auger well for the company.

Yet, high costs and expenses related to projects and restructuring activities have remained as causes of concern.

(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)

Shares of Newmont have outperformed the Zacks Mining – Miscellaneous industry over the last six months (+16.3% vs. -3.6%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company is making notable progress with its growth projects, including the Tanami expansion and the acquisition of Newcrest. Higher gold prices in recent months have also contributed to drive its performance.

Yet, higher production costs and a rise in general and administrative costs as it continues integration work after the Newcrest acquisition remain headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on Newmont here >>>)

Atrion Corporation’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical – Dental Supplies industry over the past year (+31.9% vs. -1.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that revenue growth in the cardiovascular segment and a strong cash position have benefited Atrion, while a growing global medical devices market presents significant opportunities for it.

However, high inventory levels and competitive pressures from major players could strain its profitability.

(You can read the full research report on Atrion here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN), DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.