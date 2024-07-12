Top Research Reports for Exxon Mobil, Merck & Qualcomm

Friday, July 12, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) and Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), as well as a micro-cap stock Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (AMNF). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Exxon Mobil’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+8.0% vs. +5.3%). The company is a reliable player in the energy sector, boasts a resilient capital structure, a robust balance sheet and track record of prudent capex management. Its strategic discoveries in the Stabroek Block and Permian Basin promise growth and lower greenhouse gas intensity.



Exxon Mobil prioritizes shareholder returns, evidenced by substantial buybacks that are slated to increase to $20 billion through 2025. Exxon Mobil’s entry into the lithium market positions it for long-term gains as the demand for lithium is poised to increase with the growing adoption of electric vehicles.



However, challenges loom, notably in the upstream operations, which are susceptible to volatile oil prices and regulatory hurdles. Reliance on finding economically recoverable reserves and exposure to OPEC production cuts add to uncertainties.



Shares of Merck’s have gained +21.2% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +35.1%. The company’s products like Keytruda and Gardasil have been driving sales. With continued label expansion into new indications, particularly earlier-stage launches, Keytruda is expected to see continued growth.



Animal health and vaccine products are core growth drivers. Merck boasts a strong cancer pipeline, including Keytruda, which should drive long-term growth. The company is investing in M&A activity to strengthen its pipeline.



However, generic competition for several drugs and rising competitive pressure, mainly on the diabetes franchise, will continue to be overhangs on the top line. There are concerns about Merck’s ability to grow its non-oncology business ahead of Keytruda’s loss of exclusivity later in the decade.



Qualcomm’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry over the past year (+65.0% vs. +39.5%). The company is benefiting from healthy traction in Android handsets and automotive businesses. The development of Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows in collaboration with Microsoft will likely boost its commercial prospects in the AI PC market.



The Snapdragon X Series Platform integrated with Qualcomm AI Hub is also witnessing significant market traction among leading global PC manufacturers. The company is increasingly focusing on the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor firm for the intelligent edge. This augurs well for long-term growth.



However, inventory corrections by clients are impeding sales in the IoT business. Increasing competition in the mobile phone chipset market is likely to strain margins. Rising geopolitical instability and high debt obligation remain concerns.



Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction have outperformed the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry over the past year (+27.0% vs. -10.2%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $175.72 million boasts strong cash reserves and consistent dividends, with the highest payout in its history.



The company is expanding geographically, securing new customers like Brookshire Brothers and Harris Teeter, and has become the #1 brand in Northern California’s Safeway. Offering a wide range of products, Armanino Foods holds a 65% market share in the food service pesto category. AMNF’s Global Food Safety Initiative BRC Grade AA certification ensures high standards.



Yet, rising operating expenses, the dependence on key customers and exposure to commodity price volatility pose risks. Competition from larger companies and private labels could impact market share and margins. Higher storage and transport costs for frozen products impact profitability, and heavy reliance on the U.S. market limits international growth opportunities.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) and América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



