Top Research Reports for Apple, Tesla & T-Mobile US

Shares of Apple have gained +18.8% over the year-to-date against the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry’s gain of +19.5%. The company is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. It now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio, more than double what it had four years ago. The expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade helped in driving subscriber growth.



Apple expects the September quarter’s (fourth-quarter fiscal 2024) revenues to grow at the same rate as of June quarter on a year-over-year basis. Unfavorable forex is expected to hurt revenues. For the Services segment, Apple expects a double-digit growth rate similar to the first three quarters of fiscal 2024.



Introduction of Apple Intelligence, an advanced personal intelligence system seamlessly integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia will help Apple shares to push higher. However, weakness in iPhone sales particularly in China is a concern.



Tesla’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry over the year-to-date period (+4.9% vs. +1.8%). Amid competition intensifying in the EV space the company focus on autonomous driving and artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to be a game changer. It aims to launch affordable vehicles, transition into an AI company and is banking on its robotaxi venture.



The expected rollout of Tesla-supervised Full Self Driving (FSD) software in China and Europe by the end of the year will boost prospects. Additionally, TSLA’s Energy Generation and Storage business is thriving. While near-term challenges persist, long-term prospects appear promising, driven by its big bet on driverless software and AI.



Of late, Tesla has been plagued by shrinking automotive margins amid aggressive price cuts and discounts. The company expects its vehicle volume growth rate for 2024 to be noticeably lower than 2023 amid a cooling electric vehicle (EV) market.



Shares of T-Mobile US have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the year-to-date period (+30.0% vs. +29.9%). The company is benefiting from industry-leading postpaid customer growth with a record-low churn rate. In the second quarter, the company added 1.3 million postpaid net customers while postpaid net account additions were 301,000, both metrics being the best in the industry.



TMUS’ 2.5 GHz 5G spectrum delivers superfast speeds and extensive coverage with signals that go through walls and trees. This boosts its competitive edge against the companies that provide 5G networks controlled by the mmWave spectrum.



However, owing to the stock’s premium valuation, we believe investors should remain cautious as macroeconomic factors, market saturation, or economic downturns can significantly impact overvalued stocks like TMUS. The high debt burden is a concern. Stiff competition is straining profitability. We are reiterating our Neutral recommendation.



Tucows’ shares have gained +8.3% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Content industry’s gain of +14.7%. This microcap company with market capitalization of $230.64 million continues to see strong subscriber growth, with a 25% year-over-year increase to 48,200 in second-quarter 2024. Revenues rose 17% to $14.6 million, supported by expanding infrastructure.



Ting’s gross margin grew 39% year over year, reflecting cost management and efficiency gains. The company completed a $63-million asset-backed securitization, helping fund its fiber expansion while reducing capital risk.



However, rising debt and liquidity concerns due to declining cash raise risks. Depreciation costs and challenges in customer acquisition add pressure as Ting competes with larger ISPs. Additionally, Tucows Domains saw a 3% decline in transactions, and continued pressure in this stable business could affect the overall performance. Slower fiber network expansion and increasing competition can hinder growth.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Novartis AG (NVS), The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK).



