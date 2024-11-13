Tuesday, November 12, 2024

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), as well as a micro-cap stock, BK Technologies Corp. (BKTI). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Netflix’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past two years (+169.1% vs. +77.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that the planned launch of an in-house ad tech platform next year signals the company's commitment to maximize its revenue stream, with ad revenues expected to roughly double year-over-year in 2025. A robust, localized and foreign-language content lineup and healthy customer engagement levels have helped.

However, stiff competition in the streaming space from the likes of Apple, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ remains a headwind.

Salesforce’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer – Software industry over the past year (+58.7% vs. +21.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s sustained focus on aligning products with customer needs is driving growth. Continued deal wins in the international market are another growth driver. Salesforce’s strategy of continuous expansion of generative AI offerings are also helping it to tap the growing opportunities in the space.

Yet, stiff competition and unfavorable currency fluctuations are concerns. Softening IT spending amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties might hurt its growth prospects.

Shares of Cisco have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Networking industry over the last six months (+20.4% vs. +19.2%). Per the Zacks analyst, the launch of AI-powered Hypershield, which combines security and networking, has strengthened the company’s security portfolio. Also, its business model has evolved with subscription revenues accounting for more than half of total revenues.

Yet, Cisco has been suffering from sluggish networking sales as well as stiff competition. Its prospects are further challenged in the AI-driven networking space due to stiffening competition aggravated by Hewlett Packard’s deal to acquire Juniper.

BK Technologies’ shares have outperformed the Zack Wireless Equipment industry over the past year (+119.5% vs. +52.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the growing demand for BKR 9000 and BKR 5000 radios have supported revenue growth. Also, a large order backlog and focus on innovation, such as the patented InteropONE solution, strengthens BK's market position.

However, reliance on government contracts, supply-chain risks and limited product diversification pose potential challenges.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), Novartis AG (NVS) and TotalEnergies SE (TTE).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



