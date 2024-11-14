Top Analyst Reports for UnitedHealth, Bank of America & SAP

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), Bank of America Corp. (BAC) and SAP SE (SAP). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

UnitedHealth’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry over the past two years (+19.7% vs. +12.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that strong market position, new deals, renewed agreements, expansion of service offerings, government business have aided the company.

However, membership in its global business continues to be a concern. High operating costs due to rising medical expenses are hurting margins.

(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>>)

Bank of America’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Financial – Investment Bank industry over the past year (+56.9% vs. +64.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that high funding costs, the challenging macroeconomic environment weighing on the investment banking business, and operating costs remaining high due to continued investments in franchise have ailed.

Yet, the company’s plans to open financial centers in new and existing markets and improve digital capabilities should support the top line.

(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>)

Shares of SAP have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the last six months (+23.6% vs. +9.0%). Per the Zacks analyst, amid a volatile macro environment, the company is making significant strides in Business AI initiatives, with innovations like SAP Knowledge Graph. Synergies from WalkMe’s acquisition and ongoing restructuring efforts also bode well. Cloud ERP Suite sales have also driven revenue.

However, softness in the Software license and support business segment remains a headwind.

(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), Sanofi (SNY) and Sony Group Corp. (SONY).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>