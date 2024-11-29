Top Stock Reports for Chevron, AstraZeneca & Arista Networks

Friday, November 29, 2024

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Chevron Corp. (CVX), AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) and Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Chevron’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas – Integrated – International industry over the past two years (-11.6% vs. +0.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that the energy major is highly exposed to the perils of oil price fluctuations.

Moreover, its planned acquisition of Hess Corporation faces regulatory scrutiny and legal challenges. Chevron has been a laggard compared to its European peers to jump onto the clean energy bandwagon.

However, Chevron has improved its cash from operations, allowing management to raise dividend regularly.

AstraZeneca’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the last six months (-12.5% vs. -5.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that AstraZeneca’s diabetes franchise faces stiff competition, while pricing pressure hurts sales in the respiratory unit.

Yet, alongside investments in emerging markets, key drugs like Lynparza, Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Fasenra, Ultomiris and Farxiga should keep driving the company’s revenues. AstraZeneca’s pipeline is strong, with important pipeline data readouts lined up.

Shares of Arista Networks have outperformed the Zacks Communication - Components industry over the past year (+83.1% vs. +75.7%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company is benefiting from solid demand, driven by strong momentum in AI workloads, cloud networking and data center. Innovation in areas such as deep packet buffers, embedded optics and reversible cooling augurs well for its long-term growth.

However, Arista is up against some of the toughest competitors in cloud networking solutions. Customer concentration risk is also a concern.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), CME Group Inc. (CME) and Workday, Inc. (WDAY).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



