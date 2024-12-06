Top Research Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Exxon Mobil & Novo Nordisk

Friday, December 6, 2024

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), as well as a micro-cap stock, Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Berkshire Hathaway shares have outperformed the Zacks Finance sector (+31.7% vs. +23.4%) as well as the S&P 500 index (+31.7% vs. +27.5%) in the year-to-date period. The Zacks analyst believes that continued insurance business growth fuels float gains and driving earnings. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The addition of Pilot Travel Centers has strengthened its energy business. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.

However, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility and also affects underwriting results. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind. The company is yet to come out of the shadow of Charles Munger’s passing.

Exxon Mobil shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas – Integrated - International industry over the past year (+16.7% vs. +8.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that the acquisition of Pioneer and Guyana ramp-up have enhanced Exxon Mobil’s profitability. Expansion in low-carbon tech, including Baytown's hydrogen facility, positions it for future growth.

Yet, refining margins are pressured due to global capacity increases, with crack spreads softening. Regulatory hurdles in California and XOM’s reliance on finding recoverable reserves add risk.

Shares of Novo Nordisk have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the last six months (-23.8% vs. -9.2%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company has faced several setbacks recently. Its insulin icodec in the United States received the FDA’s CRL. A late-stage study on ocedurenone to treat patients with uncontrolled hypertension and CKD had also failed earlier. Moreover, NVO faced allegations from U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders for charging high prices for its semaglutide drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy.

However, GLP-1 medicines are performing well, fueled by increasing demand. Label expansions of the same in cardiovascular and other indications will likely boost sales.

Universal Health’s shares have underperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust – Other industry over the past year (-4.1% vs. +10.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that high leverage and rising interest costs are an issue for the company. Dependence on Universal Health Services and flat lease growth signal limited upside potential. Vacant properties and competitive pressures are other challenges.

Yet, Universal Health Realty exhibits stable growth with lease revenues leading the way. Its healthcare-focused portfolio benefits from long-term triple-net leases. Strategic MOB expansions like Sierra Medical Plaza leverage strong healthcare demand.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.