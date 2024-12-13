Top Analyst Reports for Visa, Linde & Thermo Fisher Scientific

Friday, December 13, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc. (V), Linde plc (LIN) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), as well as two micro-cap stocks Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTSH) and Autoscope Technologies Corp. (AATC). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Visa have gained +21.6% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s gain of +23.3%. The company’s strategic acquisitions and alliances are fostering long-term growth and consistently driving revenues.



Visa, fueled by persistent increases in payments, cross-border volumes and sustained investments in technology, is witnessing significant profit growth. The Zacks analyst expects the revenues to grow 9.1% in fiscal 2025. The ongoing shift to digital payments is advantageous for Visa, with strong domestic volumes supporting its overall performance. A robust cash position enables the company to enhance shareholder value.



However, elevated operating expenses pose margin challenges. We expect adjusted operating expenses to jump 8.1% in fiscal 2025. It is witnessing a volatile cash volume from the Asia Pacific and U.S. regions. Consumer spending growth is also drying up. Moreover, rising client incentives will affect its adjusted revenues.



Linde’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry over the year-to-date period (+8.0% vs. -15.9%). The company being a global leader in industrial gas manufacturing, supplies a wide range of essential gases to industries such as energy, steel, healthcare, manufacturing and electronics. The firm secures long-term contracts with key on-site clients featuring minimum purchase agreements, helping to stabilize earnings during economic downturns.



With a substantial project backlog and a strong balance sheet, Linde is well-positioned for future growth. Linde remains committed to rewarding shareholders through dividends.



However, increasing competition for new projects poses challenges to the company's return on investment. Additionally, the volatility of energy prices, particularly for natural gas and diesel fuel, presents a significant concern for profitability. Increasing regulatory burden may negatively impact the company’s overall financial health.



Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific have gained +0.9% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry’s gain of +7.7%. The company is braving the ongoing tough economic conditions by utilizing the PPI Business System, resulting in strong financial performance.



Thermo Fisher Scientific’s growth strategy has been bolstered by several recent product launches, including a pre-transplant risk assessment assay and the international CorEvitas Adolescent Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Registry in the third quarter. Thermo Fisher’s continuous efforts to prioritize its partnership with customers to drive innovation and improve patient care bode well. Robust solvency is an added advantage. The raised 2024 EPS outlook also instils optimism.



However, the year-over-year decline in revenues in Life Science Solution is discouraging. Volatile macroeconomic uncertainties can also dent its operations.



Tile Shop’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry over the past six months (+3.6% vs. +21.8%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $308.59 million reflects financial resilience with $25.1 million cash, no debt and $73.8 million credit availability, enabling growth.



Gross margin rose to 66.5% in third-quarter 2024, driven by reduced costs and inventory management. SG&A expenses fell 1.3% as cost-saving measures promised $2.8 million–$4.1 million in annual reductions.



Product expansion, including the Superior brand and Arbour LVT, targets professionals and budget-conscious consumers. E-commerce enhancements and designer partnerships strengthen competitive positioning. Despite a 7.9% same-store sales declines, an 8.3% sales drop and macroeconomic pressures, adjusted EBITDA remains positive.



Yet, falling net income, stagnant store growth, high costs, higher taxes and inventory risks pose challenges amid housing market uncertainty. Competition underscores operational challenges.



Shares of Autoscope Technologies have gained +43.7% over the past six months against the Zacks Technology Services industry’s gain of +50.7%. This microcap company with market capitalization of $44.45 million is witnessing growth in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, alongside innovations like IntelliSight and Autoscope Analytics, aligns with global ITS demand and U.S. "Vision Zero" goals, enhancing urban safety and traffic efficiency.



Boasting a high gross margin and cost reductions, the company shows financial stability, whereas its dividend policy supports shareholder returns. A leader in ITS with more than 160,000 installations, its focus on research and development positions it for trends like AI and autonomous vehicles.



However, declining royalty revenues, heavy reliance on Econolite (99% of revenues), weak product sales (1.3% of total revenues), and competition from Iteris and Wavetronix create challenges for the company. Its dependence on flagship products increases vulnerability to technological disruption, limiting growth in the evolving ITS market.



