Top Research Reports for JPMorgan Chase, UnitedHealth & Verizon

Shares of JPMorgan Chase have outperformed the Zacks Finance sector this year (+41% vs. +21%) as well as the S&P 500 index (+41% vs. +27.8%). Driving the momentum is the company's leverage to the steadily improving macroeconomic backdrop, characterized by optimism about the incoming administration's policy agenda and the ongoing monetary easing program.

According to the Zacks analyst estimates NII (managed) and total loans imply a CAGR of 1.2% and 5.2%, respectively, by 2026. A resurgence in deal-making activities and the company’s leading position in the investment banking (IB) business are expected to aid related fee income.

Yet, the volatile nature of the capital markets business and high mortgage rates will likely hurt fee income growth. Owing to these challenges, we expect non-interest income (managed) to rise in 2024 but decline next year. Mounting operating expenses will hamper the bottom line. We expect non-interest expenses to rise 5.5% in 2024.



UnitedHealth Group shares have modestly outperformed the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry over the past year (+1.3% vs. -3.8%), though the stock has been under pressure lately following the tragic headlines about its senior executive's murder in New York. The company’s top line remains poised for growth on the back of a strong market position, new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings. The company’s solid health services segment provides diversification benefits.



The Government business remains well-poised for growth in the future. Adjusted net earnings per share are anticipated to be in the $27.5-$27.75 band in 2024. A sturdy balance sheet enables investments and prudent deployment of capital via share repurchases and dividend payments.



However, membership in its global business continues to be a concern. High operating costs due to rising medical expenses are hurting margins. A debt-laden balance sheet induces an increase in interest expenses. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Shares of Verizon have gained +20.3% over the past year against the Zacks Wireless National industry’s gain of +40.4%. The company is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. Its 5G mobility service offers a premium experience across various industries such as public safety, health care, retail and more.



Verizon’s mmWave footprint delivers game changing experiences for the densest parts of the network and offers highly predictable signal waves leading to greater efficiency and less interference for customers. The company’s focus on online content delivery, mobile video and online advertising is expected to drive growth.



However, stiff competition from other major players and saturation in the U.S. wireless market is hurting its profits. Heavy spending on promotional activities to attract customers is straining margins. A challenging macroeconomic environment and lower postpaid phone upgrades are major concerns.



Twin Disc’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry over the past year (-12.1% vs. +19.7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $171.8 million is witnessing rising debt from Katsa's acquisition increases financial leverage, while declining land-based sales reflect sector-specific weaknesses. Currency volatility, geopolitical risks, and competitive pressures in electrification pose additional challenges.



However, Twin Disc's investment thesis centers on strong backlog growth, product diversity, and strategic initiatives in hybrid and electrification technologies. The six-month backlog reached $144.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (up 17.8% year over year), reflecting robust demand across marine, industrial, and land-based applications, with Veth propulsion orders up 19%.



Marine & Propulsion Systems sales rose 22.9% year over year, supported by global defense spending and luxury yacht adoption. The Katsa Oy acquisition expanded Twin Disc's European reach. Geographic diversification and a balanced product mix mitigate regional risks.



Shares of Sypris Solutions have underperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry over the past year (-18.2% vs. +10.3%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $36.15 million is facing liquidity challenges and elevated debt obligations constrain financial flexibility. Rising costs and reliance on cyclical markets such as heavy vehicles and oil and gas exacerbate margin sensitivity.



Nevertheless, Sypris Solutions benefits from an extended long-term supply agreement with a global OEM, securing stable revenue as a sole-source supplier of Ultra Axle Shafts. The company’s diversified presence across automotive, energy, and industrial markets reduces risk and positions it to capitalize on growth trends in heavy-duty vehicles and energy infrastructure.



Sypris Solutions is also aligned with growth in aerospace and defense electronics, leveraging its capabilities in high-precision components. Global infrastructure initiatives drive demand for its drivetrain products. Expansion into the Asia-Pacific region aligns with high-growth markets, leveraging regional investments in defense and infrastructure.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) and Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO).



