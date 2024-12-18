Top Stock Reports for Tesla, Broadcom & Bank of America

Tuesday, December 17, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC), as well as a micro-cap stock Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (BDL). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Tesla shares have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry over the year-to-date period (+106.4% vs. +56.9%), with the stock getting boost from Donald Trump's election victory. Despite potential rebate cuts under a Trump presidency, Tesla is well-positioned to thrive without subsidies, thanks to its cost efficiency and unmatched scale.



Tesla’s long-term growth prospects remain strong, driven by its thriving Energy Generation & Storage segment, expansive Supercharger network and AI advancements. Energy deployments are expected to double this year, thanks to the strong reception of its Megapack and Powerwall products.



Tesla’s robust balance sheet, with a high liquidity buffer, supports continued innovation and expansion. Progress in the autonomous vehicle domain, including plans to launch robotaxi services in 2025, position the company well for sustained growth. As such, we are bullish on the stock.



Shares of Broadcom have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the year-to-date period (+213.3% vs. +73.1%). The company reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter results, with revenues and earnings increasing year over year. The company benefited from strong demand for Broadcom’s custom AI accelerators (XPUs) and networking.



Broadcom experienced four times growth in AI connectivity revenues, driven by global shipments of its Tomahawk and Jericho solutions. The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions. AVGO’s strong partner base, including Arista Networks, Dell Technologies, Juniper and Supermicro, served as a key catalyst.



However, non-AI semiconductor revenues declined, reflecting a cyclical downturn that acted as a headwind. High cash interest expenses, a higher tax burden, and ongoing restructuring costs related to the VMware acquisition affected overall profitability.



Bank of America’s shares have gained +13.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +23.5%. Though the company’s investment banking (IB) business shows signs of a solid resurgence, the challenging macroeconomic backdrop will likely weigh on it. Hence, fee income growth will likely be muted.



The Zacks analyst project non-interest income to rise 9.8% in 2024 and only 1.8% in 2025. Due to continued investments in the franchise, expenses will remain high. We expect total non-interest expenses to rise 1.1% in 2024. While high funding costs are a concern, the company’s net interest income (NII) will be positively impacted by interest rate cuts. We project NII to witness a CAGR of 3.1% by 2026.



The company plans to open financial centers in new and existing markets and improve digital capabilities. These will support the top line. We project total revenues to grow 3.2% in 2024.



Shares of Flanigan's have underperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past year (-4.9% vs. +9.0%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $45.35 million is witnessing declining net income, increasing operational costs, and pressures on margins due to external economic factors pose challenges, particularly given the company’s regional market concentration and increased debt levels.



Nevertheless, Flanigan's reported resilient revenue growth, with an 8.6% year-over-year increase to $142.3 million for the 39 weeks ended June 29, 2024, driven by higher sales across its restaurant and package store segments.



Despite rising costs, the company maintained solid operating performance, with $5.8 million in income from operations, reflecting effective cost management. Strategic property investments (which rose to $82.2 million) and a strong liquidity position of $22.1 million support long-term growth.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Stryker Corporation (SYK), Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) and CME Group Inc. (CME).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



