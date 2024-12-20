Top Stock Reports for RTX, Honeywell & Charles Schwab

Thursday, December 19, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including RTX Corp. (RTX), Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), as well as two micro-cap stocks Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



RTX’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+39.8% vs. -8.8%). The company continues to receive ample orders for its wide range of combat-proven defense products from the Pentagon and its foreign allies. It won several notable defense awards during the third quarter.



A steadily improving commercial air traffic has been bolstering commercial OEM as well as commercial aftermarket sales for the company. RTX holds a solid financial position, which enables it to make successful share repurchases.



However, rising crude price tends to put cost pressure on airlines and may affect the operating results of commercial OEM producers like RTX. The company may also be affected if China enforces its announced sanctions against its missile and defense unit. Supply-chain challenges also pose a threat to RTX’s growth.



Shares of Honeywell have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past year (+11.1% vs. -7.8%). The company is witnessing strength in the commercial aviation and building automation businesses. The Aerospace segment is particularly strong, driven by robust demand in the aviation aftermarket.



A strong demand across the commercial aviation aftermarket and original equipment businesses is aiding the Aerospace segment. The company also continue to reward shareholders, which adds to the stock’s appeal. While acquisitions have expanded its product range and geographic reach, they have also increased the company’s balance sheet debt as well.



Weakness in the Industrial Automation segment, due to lower demand for projects, is worrisome. The weakened demand for its products within the sensing and safety technologies business is also concerning. Given the company’s international exposure, foreign currency translation remains an overhang.



Charles Schwab’s shares have gained +5.2% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +38.0%. As the company deals with low-yielding assets on its balance sheet, it plans to shrink itself to sustain profits and rely more on off-balance sheet arrangements to house deposits. This will likely exert pressure on its top-line growth.



The Zacks analyst project total revenues to rise just 2.6% in 2024. Elevated costs will hamper profitability. Though we estimate the total expense to fall in 2024, it will increase in 2025.



However, falling interest rates will support net interest margin (NIM) expansion. Its focus on repaying high-cost bank supplemental funding balances will further aid margins. We project NIM to be 2.13% in 2024. Buyouts have increased the company’s client assets. We estimate total client assets to see a CAGR of 8.8% by 2026. Solid capital distributions are another positive.



Shares of Steel Partners’ have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past year (+6.7% vs. -7.7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $796.20 million demonstrates consistent growth across its diversified operations, driven by strong customer demand, operational efficiency and effective execution.



The company’s robust profitability improvements reflect its focus on cost discipline, margin expansion and enhanced segment contributions. Additionally, its solid balance sheet and deleveraging efforts improve financial flexibility and reduce risks, supporting growth initiatives and investments.



Through disciplined capital allocation, including share repurchases and consistent distributions, Steel Partners reinforces its commitment to delivering shareholder value. With a diversified portfolio, successful acquisition synergies and strengthened profitability in financial services, the company is well-positioned for sustainable growth and long-term value creation.



Better Choice’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Retail - Miscellaneous industry over the past year (-84.8% vs. +10.4%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $3.73 million is having dependency on Asia-Pacific exposes Better Choice to regulatory, economic, and competitive risks, while liquidity concerns persist despite recent capital raises. Elevated costs for marketing and supply chain improvements remain a challenge.



Nevertheless, Better Choice delivered its first profitable quarter in Q3 2024 with adjusted EBITDA over $0.2 million and gross margins reaching 40%, driven by operational efficiencies and inventory reductions. Strong supply chain performance (97% fill rates) positions the company for sustained growth.



Asia-Pacific remains a key driver, fueled by China’s doubling pet ownership trends and demand for premium brands like Halo. The SRx Health acquisition adds scale and enables entry into veterinary pharmaceuticals, enhancing diversification. Digital sales gained momentum, with double-digit subscription growth and a 20% rise in repeat purchases.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Chubb Ltd. (CB), Amphenol Corp. (APH) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



