Top Research Reports for ServiceNow, AMD & Sanofi

ServiceNow’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry over the past year (+56.5% vs. +16.0%). The company has been benefiting from the rising adoption of its workflows by enterprises undergoing digital transformation.



It had 2020 total customers with more than $1 million in annual contract value (ACV) at the end of third quarter, which represents 14% year-over-year growth in customers.ServiceNow had 15 deals greater than $5 million in net new ACV and six deals of more than $10 million. It closed 96 deals greater than $1 million net new ACV.

ServiceNow had 44 new Now Assist customers spending more than $1 million in ACV, including six with more than $5 million and two with more than $10 million. It is also riding an expanding partner base. However, NOW is suffering from persistent inflation, stiff competition and a challenging macroeconomic environment.



Shares of AMD have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past two years (+84.8% vs. +73.6%). The company is benefiting from portfolio strength and an expanding partner base. Its portfolio strength is noteworthy, with robust data center demand and accretive acquisitions.



AMD expects fourth-quarter 2024 revenues to be $7.5 billion (+/-$300 million). At the mid-point of its revenue guidance, AMD expects revenues to grow 10% sequentially and 22% year over year, driven by strong growth in the data center and the client segment.



Exiting third-quarter 2024, AMD’s public cloud instances increased 20% year over year to more than 950, with Microsoft, AWS, Uber and Netflix deploying it at scale. Acquisitions of ZT Systems and Silo AI expands AMD’s portfolio. AMD and its partners, including Microsoft, Oracle, DELL, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro, have instinct platforms in production.



Sanofi’s shares have gained +0.9% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +4.9%. The company’s Dupixent has become the key top-line driver as it enjoys strong demand across all approved indications and geographies. Sanofi possesses a leading vaccine portfolio that drives the top line.



Several new drugs have been launched in the past couple of years that have become significant contributors to Sanofi's top-line growth. Sanofi has also accelerated its mid- and late-stage pipeline this year. It has also been active on the M&A front.



However, generic erosion of Aubagio in all key markets and lower sales from mature products are hurting sales. Other headwinds include the weak performance of diabetes drugs and regular negative pipeline developments.



Shares of Team have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Maintenance Service industry over the past six months (+85.9% vs. -3.4%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $66.92 million demonstrated resilience in third-quarter 2024, with revenue rising 1.96% year over year to $210.8 million, driven by robust demand for Inspection and Heat Treating and steady performance in Mechanical Services.



Operational improvements yielded a $3.2 million operating income, reversing a prior-year loss, while gross margins improved. A significant legal victory vacating a $222 million judgment strengthened financial stability, and investments in advanced technology position the company for growth.



However, high debt, rising interest costs, ongoing net losses, and declining equity reflect financial strain. Litigation risks, stagnant revenue in key segments, and reliance on cost-cutting amid sector volatility further pressure profitability. Team’s diversified, high-margin services provide resilience, but substantial challenges remain.



United-Guardian’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+31.3% vs. +12.7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $44.47 million delivered robust financial results in third-quarter 2024, with a 17.2% year-over-year net sales increase, driven by a 68% surge in cosmetic ingredients sales.



Cosmetics now drive profitability, leveraging strong global demand, offsetting declines in other segments and solidifying the company’s focus on high-margin products. A resilient balance sheet with $2.4 million in cash, minimal liabilities and a consistent quarterly dividend of 25 cents underscore financial stability. Investment income grew 63.5% year over year to $0.3 million, adding flexibility.



Despite an 11% dip in pharmaceutical sales, recovery efforts aim to stabilize the segment. Geographic and product diversification, supported by stable investment income, ensures resilience, positioning United-Guardian to capitalize on growth opportunities in high-demand markets.



