Top Research Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Home Depot & Pfizer

Thursday, January 2, 2025



Berkshire Hathaway’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+24.0% vs. +23.8%). The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility.



Continued insurance business growth fuels an increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The addition of Pilot Travel Centers (PTC) has strengthened its energy business. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



However, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility and also affects underwriting results. Huge capital expenditures remain a headwind. With the demise of Charles Munger, uncertainty looms over the company's performance.



Shares of Home Depot have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry over the past six months (+18.5% vs. +17.9%). The company’s stock prices is driven by a recovery in top-line trends supported by sales from the SRS acquisition. The company delivered better-than-expected sales and EPS in third-quarter fiscal 2024, with year-over-year sales growth fueled by gains in certain seasonal categories due to favorable weather and hurricane-related demand.



Home Depot gains from its “One Home Depot” investment plan focused on expanding supply chain facilities, enhancing technology, and improving the digital experience. HD is also advancing efforts to build a robust Pro ecosystem.



HD raised its sales and EPS view for fiscal 2024, citing strong third-quarter results and projected hurricane-related demand in Q4. However, comparable sales and EPS remain impacted by higher interest rates and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties.



Pfizer’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-4.3% vs. +0.9%). The company’s revenues from Pfizer’s COVID-19 products are declining due to lower demand. Pfizer also expects a significant impact from the loss of patent exclusivity in the 2026-2030 period, as several of its key products face patent expirations.



However, Pfizer’s non-COVID operational revenue growth improved in the first three quarters of 2024, driven by its key in-line products like Vyndaqel and Eliquis, new launches and newly acquired products from Seagen.



Huge profits from its COVID products strengthened its cash position, which is being used to make acquisitions, increase dividends, buy back shares and reduce debt. Seagen’s acquisition has strengthened its position in oncology. Continued growth in non-COVID sales and significant cost-reducing measures should drive profit growth.



Shares of AMREP have outperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Development industry over the past year (+44.3% vs. -8.3%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $166.03 million has achieved impressive financial growth in fiscal 2025, with fiscal second-quarter revenues up 34.5% to $11.9 million and net income soaring 264.8% to $4 million. First-half revenues rose 61.9% to $30.9 million, driven by operational efficiency and favorable market conditions.



Strategic land holdings in New Mexico position AMREP to benefit from rising housing demand amid easing monetary policies, declining mortgage rates and limited supply, supporting long-term growth. Favorable macro trends and resilient housing prices drive profitability.



Risks include geographic concentration, market volatility, affordability challenges, reliance on the real estate market and elevated input costs. Regulatory changes, competition and economic uncertainty could impact performance, but AMREP’s operational efficiency and strong margins mitigate these risks.



