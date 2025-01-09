Top Stock Reports for Amazon.com, Procter & Gamble and Sony

Wednesday, January 8, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) and Sony Group Corp. (SONY), as well as a micro-cap stock The Monarch Cement Co. (MCEM). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Amazon.com’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+47.6% vs. +43.8%). The company is gaining on solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and strong content portfolio. Strengthening relationship with third-party sellers is a positive. Growing adoption of AWS services portfolio is aiding AMZN’s cloud dominance.



Robust advertising business is also contributing well. Amazon’s strong global presence remains a key growth driver. Deepening focus on generative AI is a major plus. Also, improving Alexa skills along with robust smart home products offerings are tailwinds. Growing capabilities in grocery, pharmacy, healthcare and autonomous driving are other positives.



The company issued positive Q4 2024 guidance fueling investor enthusiasm. The Zacks analyst expect 2024 net sales to increase 10.7% from 2023. However, macroeconomic challenges remain and rising transportation and fulfillment center costs are concerns.



Shares of Procter & Gamble have outperformed the Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry over the past year (+8.1% vs. +5.4%). The company has been gaining from a strategy that focuses on sustainability and adaptability, responding to the evolving demands of consumers and society. It has been focused on productivity and cost-saving plans to boost margins.



This led to the bottom line beating the consensus mark for the ninth consecutive quarter in the first-quarter of fiscal 2025. PG reiterated its view for fiscal 2025. PG estimates organic sales to grow 3-5% for the fiscal year versus our estimate of a 3.1% growth.



However, PG has been witnessing headwinds related to the market issues in Greater China, geopolitical tensions and financial impacts from currency volatility. PG’s fiscal 2025 EPS view includes an after-tax headwind of $200 million related to unfavorable commodity costs and adverse currency.



Sony’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Audio Video Production industry over the past year (+11.3% vs. +11.2%). The company is well-positioned to gain from strength across G&NS, Music and I&SS units amid softness in the financial services unit. The G&NS unit is benefiting from favorable forex impact, higher sales from network services (PlayStation Plus) and rising sales of non-first-party titles.



Momentum in recorded music and music publishing sales is aiding the Music unit’s performance. Steady growth in operating income is a plus. It has revised its revenue outlook for fiscal 2024 from ¥12,610 billion projected earlier to ¥12,710 billion due to the strengthening of the G&NS unit.



Lower hardware sales and stiff rivalry are concerns. Demand for mobile sensors is likely to be affected due to changes in the production plan of a key customer. For fiscal 2024, sales for the I&SS unit are projected to be ¥1,770 billion.



Shares of Monarch Cement’s have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry over the past year (+45.1% vs. +7.1%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $802.06 million reported strong financial results for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024, with net sales increasing 4% year over year to $202.48 million and gross profit rising 12% to $74.73 million, driven by effective pricing and robust demand in Kansas, Missouri and Iowa.



The cement business contributed $136.06 million to net sales, reflecting operational excellence. With a $2.50-per-share dividend in fourth-quarter 2024 and $46.55 million in operating cash flow, Monarch Cement shows financial strength. Retained earnings grew 14.5% to $373.25 million and stockholders' equity rose 14.2% to $381.40 million.



Total assets reached $428.32 million, with $59.01 million in cash reserves and no debt on its $15-million credit facility. Geographic and business diversification, long-term resources and the trusted "MONARCH" brand position the company as a resilient industry leader.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON), Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) and The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO).



