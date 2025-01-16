Top Stock Reports for Salesforce, Shell, Gilead Sciences & Others

Thursday, January 16, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), Shell plc (SHEL) and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Salesforce shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+18.1% vs. +14.1%). The company is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. Its sustained focus on aligning products with customer needs is driving the top line.



Continued deal wins in the international market are another growth driver. The buyout of Slack has positioned it as a leader in enterprise team collaboration and improved its competitive standing compared to Microsoft Teams. Salesforce’s strategy of continuous expansion of generative AI offerings will help it tap the growing opportunities in the space.



However, stiff competition and unfavorable currency fluctuations are concerns. Softening IT spending amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties may hurt its growth prospects.



(You can read the full research report on Salesforce here >>>)



Shares of Shell have gained +14% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +14.8%. The company remains a global leader in liquefied natural gas. The company leverages its strong LNG position, bolstered by the acquisition of BG Group, to generate consistent earnings by capitalizing on steady demand for this transitional fuel.



Shell’s strategic joint venture in the UK North Sea with Equinor enhances its dominance in the region while aligning with high-value objectives. Meanwhile, the company’s strong free cash flow generation and sustained buybacks reinforce shareholder value.



However, the underperformance of its Renewable segment is a matter of concern. Another concern is the sub-100% reserve replacement ratio, indicating challenges in replenishing produced energy. Sensitivity to oil prices and the rise of EVS are other negative factors. Therefore, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.



(You can read the full research report on Shell here >>>)



Gilead shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (+12.8% vs. -13%). The company’s flagship HIV therapy, Biktarvy, continues to maintain its strong growth, fueling the top line. The company’s efforts to develop better HIV treatments are commendable. Recent data validate lenacapavir’s potential to prevent HIV.



The successful development and approval of lenacapavir for the prevention of HIV will be a significant boost for Gilead, given its advantages over existing treatments. Strong quarterly results and encouraging data on lenacapavir data have helped share prices increase past year.



According to the Zacks analyst sales estimates for Biktarvy indicate a CAGR of around 5.7% over the next three years. Gilead's efforts to bolster its oncology and virology franchises through internal pipeline development and collaborations are impressive as well. However, recent pipeline setbacks weigh on Gilead.



(You can read the full research report on Gilead here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include General Motors Company (GM), Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) and Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)s.



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>