The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Oracle Corporation (ORCL), as well as a micro-cap stock Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Tesla shares have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry over the past year (+107.9% vs. +64.6%). The company’s annual deliveries contracted for the first time ever in 2024, its long-term growth story remains intact driven by its thriving Energy Generation & Storage segment, expansive Supercharger network and AI advancements.



Energy deployments doubled in 2024 and the upward trajectory is set to continue, thanks to the strong reception of its Megapack and Powerwall products. Progress in the autonomous vehicle domain, including plans to launch robotaxi services in 2025, position the company well for sustained growth.



Despite potential rebate cuts under a Trump presidency, Tesla is well-positioned to thrive without subsidies, thanks to its cost efficiency and unmatched scale. Tesla’s robust balance sheet, with a high liquidity buffer, supports continued innovation and expansion. As such, we are bullish on the stock.



Shares of UnitedHealth have outperformed the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry over the past year (+1.3% vs. -2.5%). The company’s fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates. Its top line remains poised for growth on the back of a strong market position, new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings. The company’s solid health services segment provides diversification benefits.



The Government business remains well-poised for growth in the future. Adjusted net earnings per share are anticipated to be in the $29.50-$30.00 band in 2025. A sturdy balance sheet enables investments and prudent deployment of capital via share repurchases and dividend payments.



However, membership in its global business continues to be a concern. High operating costs due to rising medical expenses are hurting margins. A debt-laden balance sheet induces an increase in interest expenses.



Oracle shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+92% vs. +15.6%). The company reported mixed fiscal Q2 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues missed estimates. Revenues were driven by continued momentum from its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business, including from winning cloud-computing contracts from AI-focused startups.



ORCL’s continued investment in cloud infrastructure positions it well for sustained growth in the dynamic software industry. ORCL’s partnership with Amazon for Oracle Database@AWS and general availability of Oracle Database@Google bodes well. Oracle’s Gen 2 Cloud is driving artificial intelligence clientele. Its share buybacks and dividend policy are noteworthy.



The Zacks analyst expect fiscal 2025 net sales to grow 8.7% from fiscal 2024. However, higher spending on product enhancements, toward the cloud platform amid increasing competition in the cloud domain is likely to limit margin expansion



Shares of Earth Science Tech have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (+270.1% vs. -10.8%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $57.69 million reported $17.1 million in revenues for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2024, driven by pharmaceutical and telemedicine subsidiaries, reflecting scalable operations and diversified revenue streams. Cash flow improved to $1.9 million from $127,910 in the prior-year period, reflecting efficiency gains.



The telemedicine platform, Peaks, positions ETST for growth amid rising virtual healthcare adoption. Strategic relocation and asset acquisitions support scaling, while RxCompound and Peaks diversify offerings and reduce market dependency, aligning with health and wellness trends.



Risks include escalating expenses, low net margins, modest cash reserves, competitive pressures, acquisition integration concerns and regulatory compliance challenges. Sustained growth depends on managing costs and leveraging innovation in telehealth.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Eaton Corporation plc (ETN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG).



