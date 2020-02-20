Wednesday, February 19, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Facebook ( FB ), Netflix ( NFLX ) and NextEra Energy ( NEE ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Facebook’s shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+34% vs. +20.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefited from solid growth in Instagram Stories and Feed, and Facebook News Feed. Moreover, strong sales of Oculus Quest drove payment revenues.

Facebook’s fourth-quarter 2019 results were driven by continued user growth across all regions. Asia-Pacific remained its fastest growing region, driven by growth in India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

However, Facebook expects top-line growth to slow down due to increasing limitations in tracking user activity amid growing privacy-related regulations, changes made in mobile operating systems and browser platforms by Apple and Google and its own tools like the Off Facebook Activity controls. Moreover, a persistent mix shift toward Stories is anticipated to hurt ARPU. Also, rising regulatory headwinds are concerning.

(You can read the full research report on Facebook here >>> )

Shares of Netflix have gained +29.7% in the past six months against the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry's rise of +16.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that Netflix is expected to benefit from an expanding content portfolio despite increasing competition from the likes of HBO, Amazon prime video, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

Expanding bundle offerings through partnerships with Telefonica, KDDI, AT&T, Comcast, DISH, Verizon, Charter, Altice, T-Mobile and Sky are a key catalyst. Moreover, the launch of low-priced mobile plans in India, Indonesia and Malaysia is expected to expand the subscriber base in the Asia Pacific.

However, management expects net additions in the paid subscriber base to decline in first-quarter 2020. Moreover, high streaming content obligation and increased spending are expected to hurt free cash flow generation.

(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>> )

NextEra Energy’s shares have gained +19.9% over the past three months against the Zacks Electric Power industry's rise of +12.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that NextEra Energy is poised to benefit from ongoing investments, which are in turn going to boost its performance in the long run.

NextEra’s “30 by 30” plan will help the company meet the goal of making the generation portfolio cleaner. The $50-$55B investment through 2022 will add more clean power generation units, and modernize and strengthen its infrastructure. NextEra aims to lower emissions to 67% by 2025 from 2005 levels.

However, its nature of business is subject to complex and comprehensive federal, state and other regulations. If the planned nuclear plant outages last longer or an unplanned outage occurs, the company’s normal operations and profitability might be hindered.

(You can read the full research report on NextEra Energy here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Sanofi ( SNY ), GlaxoSmithKline ( GSK ) and T-Mobile US ( TMUS ).

Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double

Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.

See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research