Monday, April 27, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Intel ( INTC ), Novartis ( NVS ) and Toyota Motor ( TM ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Intel’s shares have underperformed the Zacks General Semiconductor industry over the past six months (+3.7% vs. +11.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that robust mix of high-performance second-generation Xeon Scalable processors and solid demand from Cloud service providers is expected to drive near-term growth.

The company is also making advancements in the IoT space, courtesy of product introductions and tie ups. Moreover, Intel is witnessing strong momentum for its first 10-nanometer (nm) mobile CPU.

Notably, the company has not provided 2020 guidance citing coronavirus crisis-induced business uncertainty. Further, declining PC total addressable market, higher expenses pertaining to 10-nm ramp up and constrained supply amid coronavirus outbreak in China remain concerns.

Shares of Novartis have gained +11% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s rise of +12.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that pipeline setbacks and generic competition for additional drugs are concerning.

Novartis has a strong oncology portfolio and a formidable generics business. The solid performance of key drugs like Cosentyx and Entresto, and contribution from gene therapy, Zolgensma, have boosted the performance in recent times and offset the impact of generic competition for legacy drugs. New launches like Piqray, Mayzent and Beovu should further boost sales.

The biosimilar portfolio also gains traction with new key approvals. The deep pipeline is encouraging as well. Novartis is also focusing on developing treatments for coronavirus and a positive outcome will boost the stock significantly. However, price erosion in the United States has adversely impacted the generics business.

Toyota’s shares have lost -13.3% over the past three months against the Zacks Foreign Automotive industry’s fall of -18.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that expanding portfolio of product lines is driving Toyota’s prospects.

In order to capitalize on the accelerated global shift to electric cars, the auto giant of Japan is focusing on developing electric and autonomous vehicles. Toyota is working on hydrogen fuel stations in collaboration with various partners. The company aims to achieve half its global sales from electric vehicles by 2025. However, anticipating a slowdown in India, China, Indonesia and Thailand, the company narrowed its annual vehicle sales target for fiscal 2020.

Moreover, coronavirus woes and high research and development expenses on advanced technologies for the development of EVs and driverless cars are also likely to dent near-term margins. Its high debt levels also remain a concern. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Union Pacific ( UNP ), Southern ( SO ) and Biogen ( BIIB ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research