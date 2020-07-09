Azul Posts Encouraging June Traffic and Load Factor Data

With air-travel demand increasing gradually, Azul S.A. (AZUL - Free Report) reported impressive June traffic numbers. Both domestic as well as international demand and supply increased on a month-over-month basis. Moreover, consolidated load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) inched up since consolidated traffic demand was more than the capacity expansion.
Consolidated traffic (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) surged 43.6% on a month-over-month basis. Apart from a 27.8% rise in international traffic, the metric soared 47% on the domestic front, thereby bumping up the overall figure. Consolidated capacity (measured in available seat kilometers/ASKs) jumped 37.1% owing to 43.9% and 9.7% growth in domestic and international capacity, respectively, from the past month levels.
Consolidated load factor at Azul, which competes with Gol Linhas (GOL - Free Report) and Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) in the Latin American aviation space, climbed to 75.5% (or 3.5 percentage points). Domestic load factor inched up 1.6 percentage points to 75.7% while international load factor rose 10.5 percentage points to 74.3% from the May reading.
While Gol currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Copa is a Zacks #4 Ranked (Sell) stock at present.
Zacks Rank & Key Pick
Azul currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.
A better-ranked stock in the Zacks Transportation sector is Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), presently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Canadian Pacific’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average being 4.9%.
